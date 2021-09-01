Jazz at The Blue Lamp confirm autumn shows with top Scottish and international acts

Back with a bang – Jazz at The Blue Lamp have confirmed a stunning autumn series of concerts packed with top Scottish and international musicians.

One of the most respected nights in British jazz the upcoming gigs will continue to excite and uplift with audiences now back at the legendary venue.

Jazz at The Blue Lamp will begin the autumn series on September 23 with a show every Thursday until December 16.

The programme begins with a performance by the Fergus McCreadie Trio on Thursday, September 23. One of the hottest rising jazz musicians in the UK, Glasgow-based pianist McCreadie was awarded Best Instrumentalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards in October last year.

McCreadie scooped Album of the Year at the Parliamentary and Scottish Jazz Awards and was a finalist in the 2018 BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

The big shows will keep coming with the Esper Eriksen Trio headlining the popular Gallowgate venue the following week on Thursday, September 30.

Norwegian Eriksen has reinvented the piano trio within jazz and brings a clarity of emotion that is breathtaking. It is a show not to be missed.

Eriksen’s show is part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival which will run from September 30 to October 10.

Another highlight of the upcoming Jazz at The Blue Lamp schedule is the Colin Steele Quintet.

With Konrad Wiszniewski (saxophone), Dave Milligan (piano), Alyn Cosker (drums) and Calum Gourlay (bass) playing alongside trumpeter Steele, it is a Scottish jazz ‘super-group’.

Keith MacRae, secretary of Jazz at The Blue Lamp, insists the upcoming schedule will be a celebration of the return of live shows after the lockdown – and the power of music.

Keith said: “This will be a celebration of being back to live music.

“The upcoming Jazz at the Blue Lamp shows will provide a mixture of Scottish musicians with some international artists.

“It covers different styles of jazz which is what we always aim to do.

“We understand people might be a bit more cautious about coming out to shows and we will pay full attention to that in terms of the gigs.

“Although excited to be back again we will be mindful of the fact we are coming out of a very difficult time and there may yet be bumps in the road.

“We are hoping to get a clear run at it and get back to live music regularly.

“We are all ready to go. It is fantastic to see the shows back.”

Within the Jazz at The Blue Lamp schedule, there will also be a tribute night to the much loved, legendary Aberdeen-based drummer Bill Kemp who sadly passed away in April this year at the age of 80.

Keith said: “Bill was an Aberdeen legend and much-loved musician.

“Alyn Cosker and Colin Steele are guesting to celebrate and pay their respects to a great Aberdeen jazz figure.”

Jazz on a Sunday afternoon returns

The popular ‘Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon’ also returns to The Blue Lamp this weekend (September 5) with a performance by Los Acoustic Bandios plus Melody Fraser and The Chillers.

Two local bands are showcased in each event on the first Sunday of every month with tickets just £5.00 at the door whilst students and under 16’s are free.

The Sundays are all booked until the end of the year and include other bands like Hamlet, Marisha Addison Quintet, Sus4, Aberdeen Jazz Orchestra plus The Futrets.

Keith said: “Jazz on A Sunday Afternoon are great shows and have their own audience as well as the Thursday night shows.

“Live music opportunities aren’t what they used to be and Sunday at The Blue Lamp has given chances for local bands to have a regular stage.

“That has, to some extent, led to music spreading out throughout the city.

“It is difficult to say, because lockdown intervened, but certainly there was a sense of there being more interest in jazz since the Sunday afternoon gigs started.

“The three main strands of what we do are the Thursday night professional gigs, Sunday afternoon local, professional, semi-pro and amateurs and then The Jazz at The Blue Lamp Community Big Band.

“We are trying to cover all the bases and certainly develop an interest in the music in the community both in terms of listening and playing it, which has been really successful.”

Upcoming Jazz at The Blue Lamp shows

Thursday, September 23 – Fergus McCreadie Trio

A piano trio reminiscent of The Bad Plus and EST. The Fergus McCreadie Trio recently released acclaimed new album Cairn, the follow-up to 2018’s breakthrough debut Turas.

Keith said: “Fergus is one of the top rising stars not only in Scotland but the UK.

“He released a new album Cairn this year which was very well received.

“We are delighted to have Fergus back playing at The Blue Lamp.”

Thursday, September 30: Esper Eriksen Trio

The Norwegian trio formed in 2007 and consists of Espen Eriksen (piano), Lars Tormod Jenset (double bass) and Andreas Bye (drums).

Highly influential, they released their fifth album End of Summer last year, recorded during lockdown.

Keith said: “Esper received a tremendous reception the last time he played at The Blue Lamp and we are very much looking forward to having him back.

“We have a strong relationship with Norwegian jazz musicians.

“Aberdeen is twinned with Stavanger and over the years the Jazz Festival has done an exchange with the Stavanger Festival and had Norwegian musicians come over.

“The other connection is through our Norwegian consular links as we have been able to get support or funding either through the Norwegian Consulate General or the Embassy to bring Norwegian musicians over.”

Thursday, October 7: Colin Steele Quintet

One of the most respected quintets in British jazz. They recently released Joni, a superbly textured instrumental tribute to Joni Mitchell.

Keith said: “Colin is always a welcome visitor and will come with his own quintet to play original music.

“It is a fantastic line-up as he has Konrad Wiszniewski (saxophone), Dave Milligan (piano), Alyn Cosker (drums) and Calum Gourlay (bass).

“That really is a Scottish jazz supergroup.”

Thursday, October 14: Nishla Smith Quintet

Vocalist Nishla Smith is set to release her debut album later this year. Nishla’s dreamy aura is offset by the energetic band to produce a perfect balance.

Keith said: “Nishla is a jazz singer based in Manchester and new to The Blue Lamp.

“We are all looking forward to this concert and having a singer in the mix.”

Thursday, October 21: Andrew Robb, Tom Gibson and Alyn Cosker.

A much-anticipated concert as part of the ‘Sound Festival’ which will feature more than 30 premieres, 25 concerts and a dedicated double bass day.

Keith said: “This is a collaboration and co-promotion with The Sound Festival that will this year feature the double bass as their endangered instrument.

“Bassist Andrew Robb will play with Tom Gibson and Alyn Cosker in a new band that we are really looking forward to.

“Alyn did a streamed gig for us earlier this year. It was him, Davie Dunsmuir (guitar) and James Lindsay (bass) and was absolutely sensational.

“Alan is welcome in any line-up.”

Thursday, October 28: Nathan Somevi Trio

Guitarist Nathan Somevi released four-track EP Can’t Be Done last year which is a celebration of jazz and soul. The EP features Mateusz Sobieski (tenor saxophone) and Niall Ford (drums).

Keith said: “Nathan is a Glasgow-based guitarist who we are very much looking forward to welcoming to The Blue Lamp.”

Thursday, November 25: Petter Wettre Trio

Petter Wettre is a two-time Spellemannprisen winner, known as the Norwegian Grammy awards. He has released 17 solo albums including the influential Fountain of Youth and Appetite for Structure.

Other upcoming musicians in The Jazz at The Blue Lamp schedule are Nimbus Sextet, Cedric Hanriot, Murray Brothers and David Lyttle, Petter Wettre Trio, Tom Okenforft Trio and the Aberdeen Jazz Orchestra.

Keith said: “We brought Petter over for the Aberdeen Jazz Festival a few years ago.

“He is a world-class tenor player so we are delighted to have him.”