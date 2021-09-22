Jason Donovan has Even More Good Reasons to perform in Aberdeen

Actor and singer Jason Donovan will perform his biggest hits and fan favourites including Sealed With A Kiss and Especially For You for the first time in five years.

The Australian superstar, who rose to fame in the 80s, will head out on his brand new Even More Good Reasons tour early next month.

Originally hoping to perform in 2020, Jason had to postpone his concerts due to the ongoing pandemic.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his successful debut album Ten Good Reasons, Jason will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday November 13.

He said: “I’m ecstatic the tour is finally underway. We’ve had to reschedule the dates a number of times, so to be actually making plans at last is really exciting. I literally can’t wait to get on the road again. My wife can’t wait for me to get on the road again either.”

Jason’s 2016 tour, where he played his debut album Ten Good Reasons in its entirety, was a massive success.

Jason Donovan promises to deliver personal, creative and reflective show

The singer’s upcoming Even More Good Reasons tour promises to be an “emotional and exuberant night fans will never forget”.

Jason said: “I can’t wait to get out there again among my fans and deliver a new energetic show that is both personal, creative and reflective…something that is both nostalgic and just a bloody good night out.

“I’m also going to add songs from some of the musicals I’ve been part of in more recent years. I’ve resisted performing songs from shows until now, but it seems like it’s the time to get every gem out of the song box.

“I’ve always thought that music is magic. There is nothing like that emotional connection of delivering a song on stage and watching an audience respond to that moment. This is what we all need right now.”

Many recognise Jason from Australian series Neighbours

Many fans know Jason as Scott Robinson from the hit Australian series Neighbours. Throughout 1988/89 – when he decided to focus on his music career instead – he released a number of popular songs including Especially For You featuring Kylie Minogue, Any Dream Will Do, When You Come Back To Me and more.

Jason recently worked on his first theatre producing project – Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – and spent the summer at the London Palladium as Pharaoh in the sold-out Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Fans may have also spotted him in Strictly Come Dancing and more recently, on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Tickets for Jason’s gig are now on sale and can be purchased here.

