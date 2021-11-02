‘It’s a remarkable milestone’: Man first in north-east to be awarded prestigious medal after living with diabetes for 70 years

A pensioner has become a “source of hope and inspiration” for diabetes patients after living with the illness for 70 years.

Joseph Buchan was just 14-years-old when he was diagnosed with the chronic disease in 1951.

“I had a terrible thirst and went to the doctor and had a blood test and found out I had diabetes, ” he said.

“I was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and I was given insulin right away.”

Joseph, who is now 84, said he did not think he would live so long with the condition.

But after a lifetime of a healthy diet and medication, he has now become the first person in the north-east to be awarded the John Macleod gold medal by charity Diabetes UK to mark his achievement.

‘It’s a remarkable milestone’

Retired diabetes specialist Dr Ken McHardy, who worked at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for more than 30 years, presented Joseph with the medal.

A decade ago, Dr McHardy awarded the pensioner with a medal given to those who have lived 60 years with diabetes.

“When I presented Mr Buchan’s Lawrence Medal 10 years ago, I told him I would come out of retirement to present him with the Macleod Medal when he made it to the 70-year mark,” he said.

“I’m absolutely delighted to learn that he has done just that.

“It’s a remarkable milestone and a source of inspiration and hope for anyone developing diabetes.”

Joseph, who was presented with the medal at Inverbervie Health Centre, recalled how different his life became following his diagnosis 70 years ago.

The grandfather-of-two said: “At that time it wasn’t spoken about in the way that it is nowadays.

“It was a different way of living then. The war had been finished for a few years and there was still rationing on the go.

“You had to get extra meat and give up your sugar ration to get it.

“You got a diet sheet back then. You only got so many ounces of meat, bread and butter.

“We lived out in the country and there were grocers vans coming round.

“The grocer said they wouldn’t take away the sweetie rations because he knew there were special chocolates for diabetics at that time.”

‘I never thought I would live to 70 years’

His mother was given advice from the parents of another diabetic patient at the time and told it was best for her son to stick to a diet of plain food.

Joseph has since been careful with his diet and continued to take his insulin medication throughout his life.

“I’ll admit that I haven’t stuck strictly to my diet but I have never eaten what I shouldn’t in excess,” the retired storeman said.

“I never thought I would live to 70 years, a lot of people don’t and there’s a lot of complications.

“You have to be sensible and you just have to live with it.”

Diabetes is a chronic condition particularly affecting control of blood glucose levels.

Most people diagnosed before the age of 25 have type 1 diabetes, caused by the pancreas failing to produce insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating glucose metabolism.

‘It would be an enormous source of pride to Professor Macleod’

The John Macleod medal was established in memory of the biochemist and doctor, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1923 for the discovery of insulin.

He was educated at Aberdeen Grammar School and Aberdeen University.

“It would be an enormous source of pride to Professor Macleod to know that diabetic patients are now enjoying such long and healthy lives,” said Dr McHardy.

“The fact that a local diabetes patient has earned a medal named in honour of a locally-educated Nobel Prize Laureate brings it full circle and makes this occasion an even greater cause for celebration.”

