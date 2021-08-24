Interactive: What’s inside a covid antibody testing kit and how do I use it?

Free covid antibody testing kits can be ordered from today to check if someone is likely to have had the virus in the past.

The new UK Government programme, which will see kits sent out to people across all four nations, will help to provide vital data about antibody protection after infection and vaccination.

Unlike a covid PCR test, the new antibody tests require a small finger prick blood sample which is then sent to be analysed.

The results can tell whether it is likely someone has had coronavirus in the past, rather than whether they are infected at the time of the test.

Antibodies are formed by the body as part of the natural immune response to the virus.

Who can order a test?

In Scotland, anyone over the age of 18 can register for a testing kit.

Also, anyone booking in for a PCR test to check for covid will be given the option to take part in the antibody testing.

You can still get an antibody test if you’ve had the covid vaccine.

What’s included in the antibody kit and how do I use it?

Use our interactive graphic below to see what’s included in the kit, alongside instructions on how to take your finger prick sample.

Are there any top tips to try before the finger prick sample?

The Department of Health and Social Care recommend trying the following before doing a finger prick test in order to get the best results:

Drink lots of water – being hydrated is the best thing you can do to prepare. Drink two glasses of water at least 30 minutes before your test. Set aside enough time – give yourself about 30 minutes to prepare, get set

up, and collect your sample – especially if it’s your first time. Do some light exercise – do jumping jacks or swing your arm and clench your fist for a minute (if it’s safe for you to do so) – this helps get your blood moving.

