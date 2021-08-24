Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interactive: What’s inside a covid antibody testing kit and how do I use it?

By Samantha Leckie
24/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Covid antibody testing kits can be ordered in Scotland from today.

The new UK Government programme, which will see kits sent out to people across all four nations, will help to provide vital data about antibody protection after infection and vaccination.

Unlike a covid PCR test, the new antibody tests require a small finger prick blood sample which is then sent to be analysed.

The results can tell whether it is likely someone has had coronavirus in the past, rather than whether they are infected at the time of the test.

Antibodies are formed by the body as part of the natural immune response to the virus.

Who can order a test?

In Scotland, anyone over the age of 18 can register for a testing kit.

Also, anyone booking in for a PCR test to check for covid will be given the option to take part in the antibody testing.

You can still get an antibody test if you’ve had the covid vaccine.

What’s included in the antibody kit and how do I use it?

Use our interactive graphic below to see what’s included in the kit, alongside instructions on how to take your finger prick sample.

Are there any top tips to try before the finger prick sample?

The Department of Health and Social Care recommend trying the following before doing a finger prick test in order to get the best results:

  1. Drink lots of water – being hydrated is the best thing you can do to prepare. Drink two glasses of water at least 30 minutes before your test.
  2. Set aside enough time – give yourself about 30 minutes to prepare, get set
    up, and collect your sample – especially if it’s your first time. 
  3. Do some light exercise – do jumping jacks or swing your arm and clench your fist for a minute (if it’s safe for you to do so) – this helps get your blood moving.

