For sale at £285,000: Aberdeen home in perfect location near park

When Duncan and Claire Collins moved into 20 Pinewood Place, it was to be the start of a fresh chapter for the couple, and they fell in love with the location of the three-bedroom semi-detached property.

Indeed, so keen was Duncan to set the tone for life in the new home, he proposed to Claire the very day they moved in!

Thankfully she said yes, and the pair are now parents to 15-month-old Finlay.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

With Hazlehead Park on their doorstep, it has been a wonderful first home for their little boy, but Claire and Duncan now want to move closer to family in Peterculter.

They have redecorated every room and created a beautiful, not to mention stylish, home which they’ll be sad to leave behind.

Duncan, 36, who is a quality leader, has grown to love gardening while Claire, 32, who is a document controller, has led the way on interior design.

“We loved the location immediately and feel very fortunate to have lived in this area of Aberdeen,“ said Duncan.

“I proposed to Claire surrounded by boxes on moving day, and now we have Finlay.

“We always had this vision of Pinewood Place as a family home; it was a new chapter for us both.

“We love the flexible living space on offer and have double doors throughout the downstairs accommodation.

“When Finlay was crawling we were able to limit where he could go, and now he’s walking we’ve opened everything up which has been wonderful for him.”

There is a spacious lounge which is ideal for entertaining – it offers a neutral yet trendy colour scheme and feature fireplace.

The large dining kitchen is particularly impressive and comes complete with a moveable kitchen island.

There is ample work unit space and you’ll be able to chat to guests as you cook, as the dining area/family room is set on open-plan.

A bedroom and shower room can also be found on this level, ideal if you have a teenager wanting their own space but could also be a guest room.

Two further bedrooms can be found upstairs including the master bedroom, and both have been beautifully decorated.

The family bathroom offers a three piece suite.

To the rear there is a fully enclosed garden with patio area, and to the front is a bordered lawn.

“We’ve been so happy here and feel we really made the house our own during our time here,” said Duncan.

“It’s now time for the next chapter in our lives, but we certainly won’t forget Pinewood Place.”

20 Pinewood Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £285,000