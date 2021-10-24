Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I wanted to see if I still could’: MS patient raises charity cash with gruelling challenge

By Chloe Irvine
24/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Nicola Park, who has MS, raised more than £1,600 by completing an open water swim in aid of Aberdeen charity Aims. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A north-east woman has defied her life-limiting illness with a daring charity challenge in honour of her late mother.

Nicola Park, from Aberdeen, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) three years ago.

The condition causes part of the immune system to attack the body, and can lead to pain, fatigue and problems with concentration, among many other symptoms.

Her mother, Maureen Thomson, also had the condition and was a passionate supporter of local charity Aims (Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis) up until her death.

Determined to give back, Nicola embarked on a mission to continue her mum’s links with the organisation.

‘I wanted to see if I still could’

Previously a champion swimmer, the 47-year-old took to the chilly waters of Loch Morlich to attempt a half-mile swim.

As well as raising cash for Aims, Nicola also wanted to see if she could overcome her illness and rekindle her lifelong passion.

“At first, I wasn’t raising money at all,” she said.

“I was only planning to do it for myself to see if I still could.

“It was so close to the swim when mum passed away and she did a lot of fundraising for Aims.

Nicola and her friends swimming in Loch Morlich
Nicola and her friends swimming in Loch Morlich

Nicola added: “My mum was somebody that never gave up on anything.”

“Her mobility was very poor, but she was able to teach the kids how to crochet, how to knit, she used to bake with them. She always had a positive outlook on things.

“It’s just seeing what you can do – rather than what you can’t.”

Swim itself was ‘easiest part’

Prior to her diagnosis, Nicola had been a dedicated swimmer.

“She said: “I’ve done open water swims previously in Loch Lomond.

“This was certainly more difficult from when I did those – and certainly slower.

“I was a competitive swimmer as a kid – the swimming bit was probably easier, the hardest part was walking out at the end, that was quite difficult.”

Nicola after her swim, holding a medal on the banks of Loch Morlich.
Nicola after her swim

Charity offering key support to MS patients

Aims was set up earlier this year after breaking away from the UK-wide MS Society.

It works to support the 2,000 north-east people who have faced an MS diagnosis, with social gatherings and online classes.

Nicola initially set a fundraising target of £300, but eventually netted £1,60 for the cause.

She added: “It’s been amazing, folk are so generous, absolutely amazing.”

