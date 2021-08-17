Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘I understand how lonely it can be’: Aberdeen woman’s ‘leap of faith’ with new mum fitness classes

By James Wyllie
17/08/2021, 11:45 am
Laura Fulton with some of the mums at her Aberdeen fitness class. Picture by Scott Baxter

An Aberdeen mum who suffered postnatal depression has started her own fitness classes to save others falling into a similar situation.

Multiple times a week, Laura Fulton hosts her Sweaty Mama sessions at venues across the city.

The mum-of-two, 30, has been involved in swimming instruction since she was 15 and decided to take a “leap of faith” into her new role last year.

And after hosting some virtual classes over Zoom, she realised the true benefits of in-person activity, where mums can meet others with their babies and toddlers in tow.

New groups can be ‘daunting’

Mum Laura Fulton runs the fitness classes at five different locations in Aberdeen.
She said: “I got really good feedback from the mums who joined online, but obviously a lot of people didn’t really see the benefit.

“They just wanted out and into a group setting, and to actually – physically – meet people.

“That’s what I’ve found for myself as well.

“Although I enjoy the actual exercise, it’s a lot more beneficial to be interacting, especially with a lot of my mums who said they were nervous after being locked down for so long and coming to an actual group.

“I understand how daunting it can be but it’s a very friendly environment; we make them feel welcome and speak to the little ones.”

‘I understand how lonely it can be’

Laura was inspired to set up the classes after suffering postnatal depression following the birth of her son and daughter, who are now six and eight-years-old.

“I understand how lonely and difficult it can be to find time to get active again and get out with the little ones,” she explained.

“It took me about a year and a bit before I went to any groups with my daughter.

“So I want to try and combat that with new mums – and mums of any age, and women in general – to feel they can have something for them as well as the baby.

Mum-of-two Laura hopes the fitness classes, taking place throughout Aberdeen, can help other new mothers. Picture by Scott Baxter.
“It’s very focused on mental health and the mums interacting.

“If they’re nervous I like to break the ice a little bit, and we have group chats to introduce ourselves and speak to each other before the class.

“There are no rules as such, they can just take it as easy as they want. It’s a very supportive group.”

Laura currently offers Sweaty Mama classes in Aberdeen five times per week, with plans to expand into pre- and post-natal Pilates sessions focused on core and breathing, and a ladies-only bootcamp later this year.

