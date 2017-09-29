For Sale at £165,000: Aberdeen flat provides perfect balance of convenience and peace

Finding a property in the city centre that strikes the balance between convenience and a quieter aspect is a very rare find indeed.

And yet, this homely, two-bedroom, second-floor flat offers just that … and something a little more.

The flat has been in the Milne family since late 2002, and Jonathon, 29, a communications officer at RGU, has lived in the flat for the past seven years.

He said: “My elder sister Jennifer originally lived here before I moved in in 2010.

“Its been a good place for company, and I have always enjoyed being two minutes from everything, but at the same time, having the opportunity to relax here on my own.”

Jonathon feels he has actually grown up in the spacious apartment from which he has enjoyed some incredible sunsets across the Torry skyline.

The accommodation comprises a lounge, dining kitchen, two double bedrooms, and family bathroom.

Both double bedrooms benefit from having double mirrored wardrobes, and the flat has been decorated and carpeted mainly in neutral tones.

The well-lit communal areas are fully carpeted and have a security entry system, and there is also an exclusive parking bay in the private car park.

Jonathon’s colourful personality is evident throughout the property, and he just could not resist adding a splash of red in the master bedroom, and yellow in the second bedroom. The living room is Jonathon’s favourite room, and he doesn’t mind sharing the fact he is a little bit of a neat freak. “I am very domesticated”, he added.

In the spacious dining kitchen Jonathon has enjoyed trying out his baking skills.

“I’ve been known to dabble, “ he said with a laugh. Now his student days are behind him Jonathon is keen to expand his horizons by moving to the suburbs.

But he will forever be grateful he spent some amazing years living in the city centre.

20C Justice Mill Brae is on the market for £165,000