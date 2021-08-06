Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle

How to enjoy Edinburgh’s festivals from the comfort of your couch

By Scott Begbie
06/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Elim Chan and the RSNO will be among the artists available online with the Edinburgh International Festival.
Elim Chan and the RSNO will be among the artists available online with the Edinburgh International Festival.

The biggest arts festival in the world is kicking off in Scotland’s capital this weekend… but there’s no need to make the trek to Edinburgh to enjoy it.

Both the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival are offering a rich array of online content and performances this year, in response to the coronavirus restrictions, as well as in-person events.

For the first time in its 74 year history, the International Festival is offering 18 full-length performances for free online.

The digital programme includes the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Nicola Benedetti, the Chineke! Orchestra, Malcolm Martineau, the National Theatre of Scotland and Talisk.

Acclaimed violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Extensive programme to enjoy from home

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director, Edinburgh International Festival said:  “We are looking forward to reuniting artists and audiences once more in Edinburgh this summer, yet we appreciate that some people may not be able to join us in person this year.

“For the first time in the Festival’s history, we are delighted to offer an extensive programme of digital works for audiences across the UK and around the world to enjoy from home.”

The International Festival will be offering in-person shows and events at socially-distanced venues, but its digital offering will continue until November, including conductor Elim Chan and the RSNO.

Full details of Edinburgh International Festival At Home can be found at www.eif.co.uk/at-home

Meanwhile, the Fringe is boasting a programme of 700 shows in its “hybrid” programme, said Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

She said: “The Fringe is always a remarkable feat, but this year, it’s nothing short of extraordinary.

Shows to entertain and bring joy

“In the face of complex restrictions and enormous challenges, the Fringe community has created a diverse and engaging programme of over 700 shows to entertain us, bring us joy, and ultimately, do what culture does best: tell stories that help us understand where we are, what we’ve been through, and where we need to go.”

Edinburgh’s world-famous Fringe festival can be enjoyed at home.

On offer is the Fringe’s traditional mix of comedy, drama, dance and art, ranging from the obscure to the wonderful. These go from established names like Harry Hill at digital festival shedinburgh.com, to up-and-coming artists on their way to being household names.

More than 260 shows are taking place online, providing a global platform for artists, while enhancing the Fringe’s commitment to accessibility and sustainability.

Audiences can view Fringe shows on online platforms including the new Fringe Player available via edfringe.com. The player will be accessible to audiences from August 6 with both on-demand and scheduled online shows available.

You might also like…
Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express