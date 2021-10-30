Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How much sugar is in your children’s Halloween goodie bags?

By Ana Da Silva
30/10/2021, 6:00 am
While it's safe for kids to eat sugar, how many sweets is too many?

Witches, vampires and Spider-men will be chapping on our doors tomorrow night, collecting treats to keep them munching through the week.

But how many sugary snacks should you be letting your children eat on Halloween?

According to the NHS, sugars should not make up more than 5% of the energy (calories) each day.

What are the recommended limits?

  • Adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day – roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes
  • Children aged 7-10 should have no more than 24g – roughly six sugar cubes
  • Youngsters 4-6 should have no more than 19g – roughly five sugar cubes
  • Under-4s should avoid sugar-sweetened drinks and food with sugar in it

The NHS says eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, an increased risk of heart problems, and tooth decay.

How much sugar is in popular Halloween sweets?

With one piece of Fruitella Juicy Chews containing 3.4g of sugars, even just a handful amounts to our total sugar count for the day.

And one fun-size bag of Skittles contains more than half of most children’s daily allowances.

Here’s what the inside of your children’s goodie bags could look like this Halloween:

A fun size bag of Skittles is more than half most children’s daily allowance of sugar
