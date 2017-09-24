For Sale £260,000: Home ideal for entertaining in Aberdeen

One thing is certain about the Gibson family … they have an eye for detail.

Which is not too much of a surprise considering man of the house Tom is an architect.

At home in the fabulously spacious, three-bedroom, self-contained apartment along with Tom, is wife, Paula.

“My husband and I have lived in Ferryhill for over 35 years, and we wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else,” said Paula, a grandmother of seven, who has recently retired.

“We moved here 10 years ago from Marine Terrace, and although I worried the move would be a wrench, I was to discover it wasn’t as emotional as I had originally thought.

“This property instantly felt like home to our children and us.”

The Gibsons’ home is just a stone’s throw away from their previous residence – but while Paula is quick to say the architecture of Marine Terrace was indeed breathtaking – thanks to the attention to detail from Archibald Simpson who designed it – she also happens to be just as impressed with the lovely granite, ground floor flat, the dining kitchen especially!

“I like to entertain, and found this kitchen both homely and functional,” said Paula, 65.

“The kitchen in our last home was tiny in comparison.

“With this property I have been able to cater for plenty of friends so it has definitely been great for entertaining, that’s for sure.”

The flat retains many of its characteristic features, and comprises a vestibule, hall, lounge, dining kitchen, utility room, master bedroom, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

Paula and Tom, 83, have enjoyed the views from their sash and case bay window, in particular, the lovely aspect it offers looking over the church.

Paula will miss her low maintenance gardens at both front and rear, and also having all the family gathered around the dinner table. But she and Tom are excited about the next chapter, as they prepare to downsize.