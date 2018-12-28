Here’s how you can find out your Instagram Best Nine for 2018

It’s become almost a tradition at this time of year for passionate Instagrammers to check out their top posts of the past 12 months.

Last year alone there was around 2 million posts of people showcasing their top images for 2017.

And with only a few days left of 2018, social media users have already started to showcase their top images of this year.

All you need to do to get your Best Nine is visit 2018bestnine.com and enter your Instagram username.

The website will then scour through all your images, checking the number of likes each post received, before outputting your Best Nine image – perfect for sharing on Instagram.

Here’s a few of our favourites