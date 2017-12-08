Sunday, December 10th 2017 Show Links
Night out: Do you feature in any of this week’s pictures?

by Darrell Benns
08/12/2017, 12:27 pm
Joanne Hosie, Caitlin MacLeod and Erin Whyte in Paramount Bar.
Our photographers have been out and about, catching the party spirit of your night out.

Christi Garrett and Beth Forrest in Paramount Bar.
Dani Reid and Aileen Beverly in Soul Bar.
Anna Cameron and Ewa Kuc in Soul Bar.
Euan Sinclair, Fraser Morrison, Ryan Daly, Elliot McDonald in Jam Jar.
Silvia Davidson and Shweta Darje Joshi in Soul Bar.
Amanda Duncan and Andy Jardine in Soul Bar.
Ashley McRobert and Robert McRobert in Paramount Bar.

