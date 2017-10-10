Review: Glory Days for North-east pop fans as Little Mix thrill Aberdeen audience

Pop sensations Little Mix wowed the crowd at a packed AECC last night.

Perrie, Jade, Jesy and Leigh-Anne owned the stage from start till finish and had the crowd in the palm of their hands throughout.

Fans of the group, affectionately called Mixers were out in full force on day one of Little Mix’s performances in Aberdeen.

And the Bridge of Don venue was packed with Mixers from young to old.

The Granite City was the third Scottish stop on the Glory Days Tour, with the chart-toppers having already played in Edinburgh and Dundee this year.

Hits like Shout Out to My Ex, from the group’s fourth studio album Glory Days, were belted out, as well as crowd favourites Wings and Black Magic.

#GloryDaysTourAberdeen #Night1 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 💁🏽 A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Last minute tickets were released ahead of the gig and, judging by the sea of Mixers, they were snapped up in record time.

It has been six years since Little Mix became the first group to win the X Factor after being put together on the talent show.

With four UK number ones already under their belts, diving into the back catalogue brought huge screams of delight from fans.

Before Little Mix arrived on stage, the AECC was treated to support acts Linda and Jessarae.

The noise as Little Mix appeared on stage shortly after 8.30pm was deafening.

A relatively young crowd was covered head to toe in the group’s merchandise as they were entertained by the singing and dancing throughout the evening.

Hats, T-shirts, hoodies and even light-up bunny ears bearing the Little Mix name could be seen among the thousands in attendance.

Starting with hit song Power, followed by number one hit Black Magic had the fans screaming with delight, not that they needed much encouragement.

Earlier this year the foursome had been supporting Ariana Grande on the US leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Before the gig, Jesy had tweeted from the official Little Mix account “You best be ready tonight mixers” – and the group will have not been disappointed by the response they received from the Granite City.

The girls played a Little Mix-ture of classic and new songs throughout the evening much to the delight of the crowd.

Joined on stage by eight male dancers, Little Mix had a number of costume changes throughout the show including some leather designs followed by some feathery attire.

It wasn’t all singing and dancing as the girls got members of the audience to prove how well they knew their songs with a quick musical challenge, asking the crowd to sing the next line of some of their songs.

The show had some great visuals and the crowd was feeling the heat from the stage as flame effects burst up across the stage.

If you have tickets for the show tonight you are in for a treat, with an all-action, all-energy evening.