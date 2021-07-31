Ginger Gairdner: ‘If you garden near the sea you are generally going to have to contend with stronger winds’

Scotland has many miles of beautiful and scenic coastline.

Rugged cliffs home to colonies of seabirds get battered by the waters blown in from the Atlantic Ocean and North seas whilst in other parts, waves splash over rocks and gently roll in to golden sands constantly altering dunes and beaches.

These elements that make our coasts so dramatic equally make challenging gardening conditions in the ports, towns and fishing villages up and down them, but It’s not impossible which is evident from the amount of wildflowers we can see growing in these areas.