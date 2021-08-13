Gene Kelly’s widow will celebrate the Holywood legend’s life, work and love of Scotland

Gene Kelly’s wife and biographer will talk about the life and work of the Hollywood legend – and how Scotland inspired him – in an event at Eden Court in Inverness this autumn.

Patricia Kelly will present her critically-acclaimed show, Gene Kelly: The Legacy on September 5, offering an intimate portrait of the genius behind such iconic movies as An American In Paris and Singin’ In The Rain.

She said: “I am excited to be able to present my show at beautiful Eden Court in Inverness, and, also, to be able to share many of Gene’s behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the much-beloved Singin’ in the Rain.

“Gene always felt a special connection with Scotland. He visited several times, not only to search potential locations for Brigadoon in 1953 but also to attend the Edinburgh Film Festival in 1956, when HRH Queen Elizabeth attended after choosing Gene’s film Invitation to the Dance to open the festivities.”

Prior to Patricia’s event, she will introduce as special-screening of Singin’ In The Rain on September 2, in Eden Court’s La Scala Cinema and will take questions from the audience.

Gene Kelly used Scottish dance steps

She said her husband incorporated many Scottish dance steps into his numbers, including the “skipping step” in the Singing’ In The Rain number.

“He also spoke often about the ‘awe and wonderment’ in his soul that he attributed to the Celtic ‘mystery and metaphysics’ embedded in him and of the wonderful writers and poets that came from this magical place,” said Patricia.

“I travelled to Inverness with my father several years ago. It means so much to me to be coming back.”

Her show uses brilliant film clips, previously unreleased audio recordings, personal keepsakes, and stories Gene shared with her over their decade together, after they met in The Smithsonian in Washington DC in 1985, when he was hosting TV special and she was a writer.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive, Eden Court, said: “I have known Patricia for many years and am utterly thrilled she will visit us in the Highland capital to share her wonderful show and introduce Singin’ In The Rain.

How to get tickets to see Patricia Kelly

“Over the years I have known Patricia I have been moved and amazed both by the stories she shares about her beloved Gene but also her extraordinary insight into the world-renowned movie musicals. These will be not-to-be missed, and unlikely repeated, events and so I urge our audiences to book early and join us for two very special evenings.”

Patricia has also worked with Scottish Ballet on their forthcoming production, Starstruck, which celebrates the life and work of Gene. The production, set to Gershwin’s Concerto in F, is a homage to Gene’s legendary choreography.

Starstruck will tour Scotland later this, visiting Eden Court from September 30 to October 2 and His Majesty’s in Aberdeen from October 7 to 9.

For more information and tickets for Gene Kelly: The Legacy and for the special presentation of Singin’ In The Rain visit www.eden-court.co.uk

