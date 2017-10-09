Review: Gary Delaney’s lightning-fast punchlines saw audience kept in stitiches

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

It’s not often you leave a comedy show with your face hurting from how hard you’ve laughed.

That’s exactly what Gary Delaney delivered with his hour-and-a-half of constant punchlines, leaving his audience in stitches.

Over the course of the show, the English comedian tackled every subject imaginable from motorway signs to several of his strange and sometimes surreal relationships.

One of the most challenging things about being a punchline-reliant comedian is keeping the audience constantly engaged, however Gary was clearly an expert.

One of the most remarkable elements was his sheer ability to remember – according to Gary – 150 jokes at a lightning-fast pace.

His use of slideshows, music and social media, combined with conventional comedy, was simple but brilliant and had the audience in fits of laughter.

His combination of relatable and surrealist humour would delight just about anyone.