Funbox Pyjama Party is a wide-awake treat for little music fans

Children’s favourites Funbox are heading back to Aberdeen to keep little music fans entertained.

Stars Anya and Kevin – along with lovable Bonzo – will be hosting their Pyjama Party show at the Music Hall with two performances on January 16.

The duo – popular and regular visitors to the Granite City – will be offering singalong favourites and brand new songs for everyone to enjoy and dance along with.

To add to the special atmosphere, members of the audience are being encouraged to come along dressed for a sleepover.

Funbox will be performing some of their best-loved songs, like Quartermaster’s Store and Bedtime Boogie, as well as some new numbers for wee ones to learn and enjoy.

Funbox shows are full of joy and laughter

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “Funbox always put on a great show full of joy, songs and laughter, and we are delighted to be welcoming them back to the Music Hall.”

Formed in 2014, Funbox’s aim is to take their own brand of family singalong silliness across the length and breadth of Scotland and beyond.

A wealth of experience from their days as performers and writers of The Singing Kettle.”

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox, which contains everything you need to sing a song or have an adventure. The only trouble is it will only open when you use one of their special keys… and need the audience’s help to find them.

Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod – who hails from Aberdeen – bring a wealth of experience from their days as performers and writers of The Singing Kettle, to create a sparkling show for kids of all ages

Funbox: Pyjama Party is on sale now at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

