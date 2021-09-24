Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full programme revealed as tickets go on sale for Aberdeen’s DanceLive

By Danica Ollerova
24/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 24/09/2021, 11:48 am
Tickets for the full hybrid programme of DanceLive 2021 – which will see talented dancers performing indoors, outdoors and online – are now on sale.

Run by Citymoves Dance Agency SCIO, and supported by Aberdeen City Council and Creative Scotland, the festival takes place from October 14 to 17 and will welcome local as well as UK-based artists to the Granite City.

Festival acts will include Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre as part of its Scotland tour, and an outdoor hip-hop work that highlights black excellence and challenges racial stigma.

DanceLive is also proud to stage the world premiere of specially commissioned outdoor work My Friends Take Care of Me from Fleur Darkin, previously artistic director at Scottish Dance Theatre.

Burnt Out by Penny Chivas
Burnt Out by Penny Chivas. Photo by Brian Hartley.

Screen.dance will continue its partnership with Citymoves and showcase three curated programmes as well as a selection of new and recent Scottish screen dance works drawn from an open juried call.

DanceLive announces new shows

The newly announced shows are specially commissioned performances at Aberdeen Art Gallery. These will include Swan Lake Pas de deux from Aberdeen-born Greig Matthews (first soloist with Northern Ballet) and Hannah Grennell (first artist with The Royal Ballet).

Éowyn Emerald and Dancers’ critically acclaimed Your Tomorrow will also be staged and so will works from Scottish-based artists Alexandra Tsiapi and Malcolm Sutherland.

New online works include workshop and performance 3012 from previous Citymoves director Andy Howitt and John Utans which will be streamed live from Australia, as well as interactive dance and poetry collaboration Hallowed Walls from Pirita Tuisku & Thabo Mokolobate.

Éowyn Emerald and Dancers will perform critically acclaimed Your Tomorrow.
Éowyn Emerald and Dancers will perform critically acclaimed Your Tomorrow.

Indoors, outdoors and online events

Friday evening in the Anatomy Rooms will see a double bill featuring Butoh-trained artist Suzi Cunningham with Rules To Live By and Jian Yi whose work Weathervanes seeks a psychological break with time and space.

Glasgow-based company THREE60 will perform their new show The Evolution of Hip Hop on Saturday, both outside and around the city centre and later in the evening as part of a mixed bill of artists.

An exciting dance and drawing workshop, Evolving Perception from Sharon Took-Zozaya, will take place on Sunday before the dance festival concludes with Something Smashing – a music, dance and spoken word improvisation night.

Certain live events will be live-streamed and a selection of online works will be available on-demand until the end of October.

Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre will be part of Aberdeen's DanceLive festival.
Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre will be part of Aberdeen's DanceLive festival.

Citymoves performance groups QuickSilver, Pulse, Bring It Boys, Fusion and Step Forward will also appear throughout the festival weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, audiences can linger in the Anatomy Rooms and get a drink and some food from a pop-up bar and food vendors in between shows.

Building on from last year’s event, a selection of the performances will have BSL interpretation. Details will be updated on the Citymoves website.

Click here for more information and to book tickets.

