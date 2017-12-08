For Sale at £185,000: Rare find in the heart of Aberdeen

It isn’t every day that you discover a fabulous self-contained flat like this one in Rosemount Place.

In fact, a property such as this spacious, three-bedroom apartment is a rare find.

Its been home for a decade to Ian Campbell, 35, who for the past five years has shared it with his new bride, Ciara, 31, who works as a pharmacist with Boots.

Ian, a financial planner with AAB Wealth, said: “Rosemount was very appealing to me as it’s only a short distance to Union Street, and has a great range of amenities on the doorstep. “

Ian, who originally hails from Edinburgh, has set about transforming his upper apartment which encompasses the whole top floor.

“The first job I undertook was transforming a cupboard in the master bedroom into an en-suite,” he said.

“I made economical use of the cupboard space after removing a sink in the main bathroom, before I refurbished it by removing the 1950s tin bath, and made it a shower room.”

When Ciara moved in, Ian took on another big job – installing wall-to-wall mirrored wardrobes in the second bedroom for all her clothes.

The property has been sympathetically decorated and retains all its attractive original features, such as pitch pine doors, skirtings and frames, together with ceiling cornicing.

The accommodation comprises a lounge, dining kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, Ian and Ciara share the rear garden which is fully-enclosed, and offers a high degree of privacy. It has mainly been laid to lawn.

“Sitting out in the garden, enjoying a glass of wine in the evening has been really great,” said Ian.

“In fact, it is so quiet it is hard to believe we are in Rosemount.”

The couple, who were married in the summer are looking for a family home but hope to remain nearby.

184 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen

Description: Three bedroom self-contained upper flat.

Lounge: Features a fireplace with cast iron inset, wooden surround and slate hearth.

dining kitchen: Excellent range of wall and base units.

master bedroom: A well-proportioned room with plenty of space for free-standing furniture, and ensuite.

Bedroom 2: Double bedroom with wall to wall mirrored wardrobes, and separate cupboard.

Bedroom 3: A versitile room.

Shower Room: Fitted with a white w.c. w,h.b with a vanity unit, and double shower.

Outside: Shared garden plus exclusive storage cellar.

Viewing: Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.