For sale £275,000: Home with stunning views of Aberdeenshire

Donald Slicer and his German shepherd Tess are a familiar sight walking round Bridgend, near Ellon, but can usually be found relaxing in the gardens at Tolquhon.

The retired professional golfer moved to the four-bedroom bungalow eight-and-a-half years ago, having spent time living in Skye before returning to Aberdeenshire.

He’s now hoping to get started on a new project after upgrading the bungalow and its grounds considerably, and the property is in immaculate condition.

From enjoying the surrounding countryside to relaxing winter nights in the lovely home, Donald will be sad to leave but hopes new owners will be able to make the very most of Tolquhon.

“I’ve been very happy living here, when I first viewed the place it was in need of some work but I fell in love with the location and realised the potential,” said Donald.

“I’ve since upgraded it considerably, John Lewis came in and did all my soft furnishing and colour schemes and I have a professional gardener to thank for my beautiful gardens.”

There is certainly plenty of space on offer and the lounge/dining room will clearly be the heart of the home.

Incredibly spacious and complete with a picture window, this room could accommodate a large variety of furniture.

There is also access to the conservatory, a particularly enjoyable space come the summer months although you’ll be able to watch the seasons change all year round.

The kitchen has been fitted with a range of units, while the utility room will come in handy for mucky paws.

All four bedrooms are of an excellent size and offer storage, while the master bedroom boasts an en-suite.

The family bathroom has been fitted with a four-piece suite.

Head outside and you’ll find the fully enclosed garden which has been laid to lawn and is well stocked with various shrubs and young trees.

“It’s a lovely quiet area here, I don’t plan on going far and I hope someone else can be just as happy,” said Donald.