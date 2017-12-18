For rent at £2,200: Aberdeenshire home offers life of luxury

This luxurious home in a small village has plenty of space making it ideal for a growing family or those who love to entertain.

Set in a quiet location, this six-bedroom, four-public room detached dwelling house is a property like no other currently on the market.

Liane Munro, senior leasing adviser at Stronachs, said: “The property’s fabulous high-quality features and ample public rooms make it ideal for entertaining.”

The house, which offers stunning views, is located in the popular area of Marycutler.

Liane thinks the property’s location is “perfect for commuting into the city and further south”.

The spacious house has been completed to a very high standard, with features including solid oak flooring and a home entertainment system.

The welcoming hall has plenty of storage cupboards, while the formal lounge has a coal-effect fire and offers views over the garden.

The spacious family room/games room has a large front facing window and patio doors to the garden.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and it benefits from a granite paved patio area. The most noteworthy feature of the rear garden is a large fish pond.

Liane’s favourite room of the property is the sun room because it is a “lovely bright room for relaxing.” It also offers breathtaking views of the garden and countryside.

The property’s kitchen, which is fitted with a range of contemporary wall and base units, is on an open plan with dining room.

The house’s oak split staircase leads to the accommodation on the first-floor.

The master bedroom has a dressing area fitted with multiple wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

There are five further double bedrooms, a modern shower room and a family bathroom fitted with a three-piece white suite .

The house, which benefits from gas central heating, underfloor heating on the ground floor, wall mounted televisions, triple garage and double glazing, is available for lease on an unfurnished basis.

The property is pet-friendly.

Westside Croft Maryculter, Aberdeen

Description: Six-bedroom, four-public room, detached dwelling house.

Lounge: Spacious and bright.

Hall: Inviting entrance hall with oak flooring.

Master bedroom: Benefits from dressing area and an en-suite bathroom.

Bedrooms: Five further double bedrooms.

Bathroom: Four bathrooms.

Outside: Rear garden with a fish pond.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224-626100