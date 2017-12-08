For rent at £1,350: Stunning home perfect for entertaining

This unique architect-designed property would be a stunning choice to settle down in.

Debbie Heads, property executive in leasing at Mackinnons, said: “This property has the wow factor the moment you walk in the front door.

“It is a truly unique opportunity to stay in an architect-designed house.

“The property is tastefully decorated with exposed ceiling beams and floor to ceiling windows flooding light into the house.”

Tastefully decorated, the house has oak flooring, large floor-to-ceiling windows and gas central heating.

The luxurious accommodation, which spans three floors, boasts a wonderful, bright living/dining area at first-floor level.

The ground floor dining kitchen is fitted with ample wall and base units as well as a good range of appliances.

Also on the ground floor is a well-proportioned bedroom, which benefits from a fitted wardrobe with mirrored sliding doors and shelving, and a fully tiled contemporary bathroom, complete with a shower over the bath.

A wide open-tread staircase leads upstairs to the living room level, which is bright and open and has lots of space to dine – which is perfect for having friends round to entertain.

On the upper floor is the spacious master bedroom which benefits from fitted wardrobes as well as a large en-suite shower room.

Debbie said: “The living/ dining area is the perfect entertaining space.”

Glazed doors lead to the outside decking area and the property’s garden is easily maintained.

Debbie listed “easy access to the city centre” and being able to go on “countryside walks” as benefits of the property’s location.

She added: “On the property’s doorstep, there is a walking track to Hazlehead Park and Countesswells Woods.”

Debbie does not think this unique house, which is available on a fully furnished basis, will stay on the market for long.

She said: “Properties like this one rarely come on the market and it is so nice to see something unusual and contemporary.”

186 Countesswells Road, Aberdeen

Description: Two-bedroom property available on a fully furnished basis.

Lounge/dining room: Spacious room ideal for entertaining.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with ample base and wall units.

Master bedroom: Benefits from fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Bathroom: Stylish room on the ground floor.

Outside: Small garden to the rear and space for off street parking.

Viewing: Mackinnons on 01224 632464