Review: Tasty crepes with a side of pancakes or cookie dough from Shakes n Cakes

There is only one thing better than going out for pancakes and that is having pancakes delivered to you.

For my ultimate cheat day, I decided to treat myself to Shakes n Cakes special crepes (£5.90).

My large portion with strawberries, marshmallows, Ferrero Rocher and chocolate (a lot of chocolate) tasted even better than it looked – and these crepes were really Instagram-worthy.

I also ordered a Blueberry Bliss (£3.90), a smoothie made from mango, papaya, raspberries and of course, blueberries.

My smoothie was lovely but the bottle was not completely full – not that I was able to finish what I was given.

My friend who is currently not on a diet ordered Oreo Cookie Dough (£5.90) which came with a small tub of vanilla ice cream.

Even though it melted a bit by the time we got the food delivered, it did not make much difference when she put a scoop of it on the cookie dough.

Overall, Shakes n Cakes’ wide selection of waffles, pancakes, crepes and many other tasty desserts will definitely brighten up your day.