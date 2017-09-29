Review: Zizzi, Union Square, Aberdeen

Vegan takeouts are a hard treat to track down, but Zizzi is streets ahead of its high street dining rivals.

Having a meal at the restaurant, on the upper deck of Union Square, is enjoyable enough, but it is great they offer a collection service, as well as delivery through Deliveroo.

I started with mixed olives (£2.95), which were a tasty appetiser before the main event.

Next up was a rustica vegan margherita pizza, which is square.

For £11.45, you can choose three toppings and I plumped for field mushrooms, spinach and pine nuts. The pizza itself was delicious and the cheese made from coconut milk is a nice touch (many kitchens serve cheeseless pizza as a vegan option – not the best!).

The only downside is that, by the time I got the Zizzi pizza home, it had cooled a bit and the cheese may not have coped well with reheating.

Zizzi saved the best till last – vegan sticky chocolate and praline torte (£5.95), which was outstanding.