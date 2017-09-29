Review: Topolabamba, Union Street, Aberdeen

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

This relatively new restaurant on the Aberdeen dinning scene has been getting rave reviews since it opened earlier this year.

Offering a Spanish tapas-style twist on incredible mexican flavours it’s easy to see why.

And, if like me, you hate being made to wait for your dinner, Topolabamba is the place for you.

No sooner had we ordered than our first dishes landed on our table.

Like any tapas restaurant, the key here is to order a fair few dishes to share among the table.

The tomatoey chicken tinga nestled atop a bite-sized soft taco was stunning, as was the firey shredded beef tostadas, complete with fresh spring onion and smokey chipotle.

Next to arrive were our taquitos, cigar-shaped crispy tacos, packed full with tender rich beef and topped with salty crumbly cheese providing the perfect balance.

Completing our feast, cheesy-chorizo quesadillas offering hits of paprika and chilli and the utterly indulgent queso fundido (cheese fondue) with chunks of chorizo and sweet green peppers.