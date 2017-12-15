Review: Stonehouse Buckie Farm, Bridge of Don

A frosty Sunday calls for a belly full of potatoes and the suggestion of a pub lunch by my boyfriend was music to my ears.

I’d never been to Buckie Farm before and on wandering in, there was a noticeable lack of atmosphere. That said, we persevered and ordered.

After seeing a jug of gravy, my mind was made up and I ordered a meat-free carvery (£6.29), while my boyfriend chose a Chicken, ‘Nduja and Roquito pepper pizza (£9.99).

I helped myself to the buffet-style carvery and had a few Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, stuffing and veg … but after pilfering a slice of my boyfriend’s pizza, I had serious food envy!

My carvery was unfortunately pretty average – while the Yorkshire puddings and potatoes were nice enough, the food was just too lukewarm.

The pizza however, was hot and crispy with delicious, spicy sausage and sweet peppers.