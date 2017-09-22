Review: Spring Roll, Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Last Sunday, I decided to treat my flatmate to a Thai takeaway.

Having never tried Spring Roll, on Glenbervie Road, before, we were not sure what to expect.

We were pleasantly surprised how quick the food was delivered – 30 minutes before the estimated delivery time.

We ordered duck spring rolls (£3.80) to share as a starter.

The crispy spring rolls were very tasty and a lot bigger than expected but the plum sauce which came with them was a bit too sweet for our taste.

While I went for Thai stir fried chicken with coconut sauce (£5.30) and stir fried rice (£2.40), my flatmate decided to order the traditional Thai street food – chicken Pad Thai (£5.50).

I especially liked the creamy coconut sauce but I would have preferred it without tomatoes.

If you are not a big fan of spicy food, opt for a different Thai dish.

My flatmate thought her generous portion of Pad Thai was lovely but she would have liked more cashew nuts in her rice noodles.