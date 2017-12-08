Review: Bev’s Bistro, Holburn Street, Aberdeen

With the temperature plummeting and sleet beginning to fall, we were only too pleased to seek refuge in this cosy bistro for a late lunch.

As it’s tucked in a row of shops on Holburn Street, we almost wandered past it in our hunt for food to warm us up.

We thought we might be too late for hot food, but the chef was only too pleased to oblige, with mum picking lasagne while I chose a baked potato and prawn mayonnaise.

And we didn’t have long to wait until the food was served up, piping hot and beautifully presented.

Mum declared her generous portion, served with fresh salad, as perfect and filling, while my tattie was perfectly done, with a lovely creamy filling and juicy prawns, crunchy salad and crisps.

We were loathe to leave the warm and welcoming spot and sat with our coffees for a while, chatting with the friendly staff.