Review: Jack’s Steakhouse, Crown Terrace, Aberdeen

Tucked away not far from Union Street, Jack’s opened its doors a little over a year ago and in that time has really improved on the culinary side.

We visited on a week night and the restaurant was very busy.

Walking in without a reservation I thought we might be about-turned to find another eatery.

Luckily for us there was a row of uninhabited booths for two down one side of the restaurant.

I say luckily, but it turns out the booths are rivalled only by uncushioned church pews or a budget airline seats for discomfort – but thankfully the food is good enough to distract you from this.

With few tables to spare and some large groups in, there was a bustling atmosphere in the restaurant – which is usually a good thing.

However in a room of pretty much only granite walls and wood there’s not much acoustic dampening, causing the place to be quite loud as all the different voices and laughter bounced around.

It’s nice not to sit in silence, but this made it almost impossible to have a chat across the table without raising our voices almost to the point of a quiet shout.

The menu had grown since my last visit – making it even harder to choose from the delights on offer.

For starters we settled on the brie wedges (£5.95) – done in breadcrumb and served with an onion chutney – and the chilli beef nachos (£5.95) – which announced themselves as a “Jack’s Steakhouse Favourite” on the menu.

Both starters were excellent when they arrived. The brie was the perfect temperature, and not lava-like as some other places serve it.

As for the nachos, the chilli might just be the best I’ve had in Aberdeen. The heat built nicely as you ate more – although it was too hot for my dining companion, whose spice threshold gives out at a glass of milk, but she happily retreated to finish off the delicious cheese.

On my previous expedition to Jack’s I bemoaned the lack of rump steak on the menu and now it’s been added – so naturally for my main course I went for the mixed grill (£29.95).

It was massive – served on a silver sandwich platter type dish. The plate featured a sirloin steak, sizeable gammon, sausage, brisket and chicken olives as well as handcut chips and whisky and black pepper sauce.

The meat was all perfectly cooked – with the exception of the chicken olive which was slightly on the dry side – but it was the rich, delicious sauce that took the dish to a different level.

Across the table, my dining companion opted for the 28-day aged 8oz sirloin (£24.00) – with a side of sweet potato wedges and diane sauce. Again the meat was excellent and the sauce exceptionally tasty.

We also had a side of onion rings – which due to the portion size turned out to be completely unnecessary.

In fact the onion rings provoked the only food related complaint of the night as the staff seemed to forget about them – but after being reminded they did eventually arrive midway through the main courses with several apologies.

If you want a cracking cut of beef, Jack’s is right up there in terms of quality.