Enjoy the picnic experience in the comfort of your own home

Parks and beaches may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a picnic without having to leave the house.

Come rain or shine, there’s something about filling a basket full of goodies and taking your time to demolish them that is oh-so satisfying.

While we may not be able to visit our favourite parks or beaches at the moment, that doesn’t mean we can’t bring the picnic experience into our homes.

The great thing about picnicking is you can more or less do it anywhere. All you need to do is throw down a blanket in your back garden, on the front lawn, or even in your living room, and you’re half way there.

While the good company is a given, the most important part of any picnic is the tasty treats.

These easy-to-make dishes will ensure you spend less time in the kitchen, and more time enjoying fun with your family.

From light nibbles to delicious desserts, not to mention a drinks recipe, you’re set to have hours of fun tucking into your basket of goodies.

Antipasto Skewers

(Makes 20 skewers)

Ingredients:

80g of cheddar cheese, diced

20 olives (green or black)

20 grape tomatoes

20 pieces of salami, chopped

20 baby mozzarella balls

20 pieces of gherkin, chopped

20 pieces of prosciutto ham, sliced

20 stuffed piquante peppers

Method:

Thread all of the different components onto the skewer. Serve up on a plate and enjoy.

Top tip: You can swap in any of the ingredients out and can also create fruit versions, too.

Boozy Lemonade

(Makes 6-8 glasses)

Ingredients:

1 bottle prosecco

700ml fresh lemonade

1 lemon, sliced

Mint sprigs for garnish (optional)

Method

Pour the prosecco, fresh lemonade and sliced lemon into a large pitcher/jug. Serve over ice and garnish with mint sprigs.

Watermelon, Tomato and Feta Salad

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1 small watermelon

A bunch of fresh mint, chopped

1 red onion, thinly sliced

350g cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp honey

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Balsamic glaze, to drizzle on top

1 pack of crumbled feta

Method:

Cut the flesh of the watermelon into 1 1/2-inch-thick triangles (removing the rind). In a large mixing bowl and add in the fresh mint, red onion and tomatoes. Combine with the olive oil, fresh lime juice, pure honey. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Add the watermelon on top and mix in the crumbled feta. When serving, drizzle with balsamic glaze on top.

BBQ Pulled Pork Brioche Bun

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

250g cooked pulled British pork shoulder

Barbecue sauce

4 tbsp coleslaw

100g shredded beetroot

4 brioche buns

Method

Cook the pulled pork according to packet instructions. While the pork is cooking, cut the buns in half, sear the cut faces on a griddle or grill for a few moments until golden. Remove the pork from the oven and “pull” off 250g for the burgers. Add in the barbecue sauce, mixing it thoroughly so all of the pork is covered. Place half a burger bun on a plate and pile on the pork, topping it with the coleslaw and beetroot. Drizzle some of the barbecue sauce over it and top with the remaining burger half.

For something sweet, why not try out this easy-to-make three-ingredient Biscoff bake? It’s one all of the family will enjoy.