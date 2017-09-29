Review: Footdee restaurant, Doubletree by Hilton, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen

I’ve never heard a peep about the food at the DoubleTree by Hilton the decade I’ve lived in Aberdeen – but it turns out it might just be one of the best restaurants in town.

We showed up relatively early in the evening on a Sunday when only two other people were in the restaurant, so the first impression was the venue was lacking a bit of atmosphere.

However any trepidation about venturing into the hotel for the first time was soon to be quashed when our food arrived.

Perusing the menu there were several tantalising options for us to consider.

I opted for the haggis bon bons (£6.50) which, served with mashed tatties and neep puree, was a proper wee treat.

The whisky sauce that accompanied the dish was the star and it might just be the best I’ve ever tasted.

Across the table my dining companion went for the pork belly (£6).

The dish was served with a perfect grain mustard and honey dressing and finished off with green apple jelly cubes.

It was brilliantly tender and delicious – the only complaint here was that it wasn’t available as a main meal in a bigger portion.

For my main course I went for the sirloin steak (£24).

What arrived at the table was a delicious 35-day aged cut served with green peppercorn sauce, double-cooked potato wedges, mushroom, grilled tomatoes and asparagus spears.

Nothing on the plate disappointed and the beef was up there with more expensive steak houses.

Across the table, the pan-seared Gressingham duck breast (£17) made an appearance and looked incredible.

The breast was perfectly cooked and served on a bed of cannelini bean and smoked pancetta cassoulet – which complemented the meat in every way.

Already full but determined to try to cram in even more delicious grub, I opted for the raspberry cranachan (£5.50) – eating oats is healthy and keeps us living longer after all.

For anyone who has never had the pleasure of trying cranachan, it comprises of pinhead oatmeal, honey and whisky and the Footdee Restaurant’s take on it is simply perfect.

My compadre went for the dark chocolate fondant (£6.50) – which the menu advertised took 15 minutes to arrive.

The break while it cooked let our mains settle, which was an added bonus, and the pud arrived cooked perfectly, with melted chocolate flowing from the centre as the spoon broke into it.

Overall I was very impressed by the standard of food on offer here.

Everything was perfectly cooked and the sauces took the dishes to a whole other level.

The staff were also very helpful and friendly and the service they provided was excellent.

At £76, including drinks, it’s not the cheapest meal out I’ve ever had – but with three courses of excellent food it was hard to grudge even a penny and in all honesty other places may have put a higher price on the quality that was on offer when we visited.

We’ll definitely be back in future.