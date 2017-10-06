Review: Good choice of Italian favourite at Di Giorgia Trattoria

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

As we toured the North-east recently visiting venues taking part in North East Open Studios, we were surprised to come across an Italian trattoria in the tiny community of Kirkton of Skene.

It was so unexpected we just had to stop for lunch.

Inside it felt a wee bit like we’d stepped back in time, but the friendly welcome more than made up for the dated interior.

The lunch menu offered two courses for £11.95 or three for £13.95.

We went for the two courses.

It was such a cold, miserable day that all three of us chose the minestrone soup.

These steaming bowls of delicious tomatoey soup, packed with veg and pasta, were just the thing to warm us up.

I then opted for the lasagne, my daughter the Tortelloni al Brasato di Manzo Tortelloni filled with meat in a tomato sauce and my sister chose Scalloppine di Maiale alla Diavola escalopes of pork served in a spicy tomato, caper and black olive sauce served with pasta.

They were all very generous portions.

My tasty meaty lasagne was rich and very filling, my sister also enjoyed her escalope dish.

However, my daughter’s choice was way too heavy on the garlic and the very al dente pasta had an almost microwave-meal taste.