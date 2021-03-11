Women in food: The Richmond Street Deli’s dream team duo fire out ‘monstrous portions’
This mother and daughter duo have a fire in their bellies and won’t stop until they have conquered the Aberdeen food scene.
Established in 2008 by Leanne Coutts, The Richmond Street Deli is an institution when it comes to good, hearty, homely food.
Specialising in street food now, the venue, based on Richmond Street in Aberdeen, started life as a delicatessen right when the global financial crash happened.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe