Lifestyle / Food and Drink

White wine, garlic and vegan cheese: World Porridge Making Championship winner has continental flair

By David Mackay
10/10/2021, 5:20 pm
Miriam Groot's recipe was chosen as the winner. Photo: Golden Spurtle

A vegan food blogger from the Netherlands has won the World Porridge Making Championships with her own twist on an Italian classic.

Miriam Groot entered an oatmeal Arancini in the annual Golden Spurtle culinary competition organised by Carrbridge Community Council.

And the Dutch recipe with Italian roots to provide a new take on a Scottish staple proved a massive hit with judges – who named the 25-year-old a unanimous winner.

What was in the winning recipe?

Miriam is a photographer who lives in the Dutch city of Eindhoven and shares her passion for vegan and green living with people through her The Veggie Reporter blog.

Her winning entry contained white wine, pinhead oatmeal, mushrooms and vegan cheese.

and the winner of the Virtual Spurtle 2021 with a Short and Savoury dish from the Netherlands is Miriam Groot…

Posted by Golden Spurtle on Saturday, 9 October 2021

She then rolled her oatmeal mix into balls, covered them in breadcrumbs, before deep frying them in oil and serving.

Joint runners up were Coinneach MacLeod, who is better known as the Hebridean Baker who was born and raised on Lewis, and Aaron Leung, a video producer from New Jersey in the US.

Coinneach’s entry was made with a honey, oat and raspberry sponge topped with homemade pinhead oatmeal brittle ice cream and chocolate ice cream – all encased in meringue.

And Aaron’s savour Japanese fusion dish included spicy pork and oatmeal mince, served under an omelette and topped with curry sauce which included chocolate.

How do you judge a virtual taste test?

The 28th Golden Spurtle event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was truly an international event.

The top 10 finalists included two Americans, two Australians, two from England and one each from Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Scotland.

Organisers judged the entries on five different criteria including, appearance, execution, originality and flair.

The final criteria was a “virtual taste”, which reflected the dish the judges were most eager to try.

The winners were revealed in a five-hour event on the Golden Spurtle’s social media.

Charlie Miller, from organisers Carrbridge Community Council, said: “While we were disappointed that we couldn’t have the competition in person again this year, the response was amazing, with the highest level of international interest we’ve ever had.

“The judging was very close, with only six points separating the top ten.”

It is hoped next year’s event, which is again due to be held in October, will be able to return to its regular venue at Carrbridge Village Hall.