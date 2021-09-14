Top 5: Where to get the best fine pieces with coffee in the north-east

With the weather starting to turn there’s no time like the present for a good cuppa and a fine piece.

The north-east is home to a multitude of cafes and coffee houses, but when it comes to perfect barista skills and mouth-watering craft baking, there’s a few hidden gems out there who go above and beyond to bring some of the best coffee and bakes to the table.

From cute quaint venues to those made from recycled materials, the five we’ve picked below stand out from the crowd for all of the right reasons.

You can even bring your four-legged friends to many of them, too.

The Long Dog Cafe

The home of Aberdeen’s monstrous freakshakes, The Long Dog Cafe on Claremont Street is also really well known for its delicious blondies and brownies is serves up daily.

A hot spot for those with furry friends, the team don’t do things by halves so you can expect the cakes on offer to be big, bold and flavourful.

Address: 66 Claremont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6QY

Today’s brookies are Kinder Bueno 🤤 #longdogcafe #aberdeen #brookie #cake #deliveroo Posted by The Long Dog Cafe on Saturday, 28 August 2021

Blether

This cosy coffee shop in on North Deeside Road in Cults, Aberdeen, is the perfect pitstop for a warm cuppa and a fine piece.

Located close to the Deeside Way Railway Line which is a great place to go for a walk, you can easily build up an appetite before heading in for coffee and a cake.

Supporting many local businesses you’ll find bakes from the likes of Cookie Cult, Fat Batch and Bomb Donuts all on offer here.

Not to mention a range of their own homemade goods including strawberry tarts, scones, eclairs and more.

The venue is open seven days a week from 10am to 4.30pm.

Address: 371 North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9SX.

Trellis

If you are looking for some of the best vegan cinnamon buns in the north-east, look no further than Trellis in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire. Located at the Udny Arms Hotel which is currently being renovated, Trellis is a haven for coffee and cake lovers serving up a whole spread of delicious bakes Wednesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

From birthday cake to “cruffins”, not forgetting Mechelle Clark’s (formerly of cheese toastie business Melt in Aberdeen) gooey brownies, there’s plenty to try out. And we won’t judge you if you get some to take away too…

There’s plenty of parking at the venue and there is a small breakfast, brunch and lunch menu to feast on while there.

Address: Udny Arms Hotel, 50 Main Street, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, AB41 6BL

Tarmachan Cafe

If you are looking for somewhere a little different to go for coffee and a cake that isn’t necessarily on everyone’s radar then a trip to Tarmachan Cafe is a must.

This gorgeous space is not only set in a stunning area of Crathie, but is structurally beautiful and has already won awards for its exterior aesthetic.

From lemon custard tarts to brownies, not to mention bakka and more, there’s plenty to indulge in. There’s also a choice of sausage rolls, loaded sourdough toasts and more available to try out.

Address: Quarry Studios, Crathie, Aberdeenshire, AB35 5UL

Hazelnut Patisserie

Located in the quaint village of Braemar which attracts hundreds of tourists to Royal Deeside every year, Hazelnut Patisserie is one of the latest businesses to launch in the area, serving up delicious French-inspired patisserie.

From incredibly delicate tarts to eclairs, a range of petit gateauxs like hazelnut choux, chocolate royal and black forest gateaux, not forgetting freshly-baked croissants and scones, customers won’t be leaving this small eatery without a box of mouth-watering bakes.

Address: Airlie House, Chapel Brae, Braemar, AB35 5YT

