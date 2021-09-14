What not to miss at the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival this November

The programme of events for Scotland’s biggest whisky festival has been announced, with a whole host of tours, dinners, tastings and more in the works.

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has revealed their dram-packed line-up for their next event which takes place from Wednesday November 3 to Monday November 8.

Enjoyed by whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between, Spirit of Speyside will return for its first in-person event since before the coronavirus pandemic.

While there will be some online events, majority of the 183 events, and counting, will take place in-person.

Exclusive events

From exclusive behind-the-scenes access to distilleries not usually open to the public, tastings with some of the best known whisky brands in the region, to a guided running tour through the heart of whisky country, attendees will have plenty of events to choose from during the six-day festival.

There will also be a Drams in the Dark event which will offer a unique evening tour of Glen Moray Distillery followed by some fireside drams and toasted marshmallows while Stephen Woodcock, head of whisky creation, and Iain Allan, global brand ambassador, share stories about the brand’s unusual history.

Festivalgoers will be able to create their own unique dram of Benriach with Dr Rachel Barrie as they join her on a creative journey into the world of flavour at the distillery.

Events will be independently organised and will take place across the whole of Speyside, from Aberlour to Dufftown and Keith to Tomintoul.

George McNeil, chairman designate of the festival, said: “Nothing beats being together to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky region and that’s why we decided to create a one-off Autumn edition of our Speyside celebration.

“It’s been a tough year for the people and businesses of Speyside.

“The event aims to bring local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region together to celebrate Scotland’s national drink, while providing the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts and the local community to explore, taste and learn about the world-famous Speyside region.”

For more information on the festival and the programme of events visit www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/whisky.

Tickets go on sale from noon this Friday (September 17).

