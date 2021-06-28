Supported by chef Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green, Lisa Munro yesterday launched WTF! (Well Tasty Food) – a new food enterprise she developed after building a following on social media.

A North-East woman who turned her passion for food into an online foodie group after being furloughed last year, is now launching a new culinary business venture.

Lisa Munro, from Kemnay, has officially launched WTF! (Well Tasty Food!) after building a loyal following on social media by creating a community of food lovers from around the world with her first online venture, The Great Self Isolation Bake-Off (TGSIBO) Facebook group.

The group, which now boasts almost 4,800 members from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, provided a much-needed, light-hearted community outreach for its growing forum of food lovers.

It was Lisa’s daughter Abbi, 16, who suggested a “bake off” event between her and her mum, but together they decided instead to set up a Facebook page in March 2020 to bring people together and raise spirits during the difficult lockdown period.

Helping each other during lockdown

The Great Self Isolation Bake-Off (TGSIBO) Facebook group was launched with a small following of Lisa’s family and friends.

Lisa said: “I needed something to keep my mind and hands busy and baking was the obvious choice as I love to keep busy in the kitchen.

“When I first launched The Great Self Isolation Bake-Off Facebook group at the beginning of the pandemic, it was just for a bit of fun and as a distraction from the tough times we were all experiencing through lockdown.

“The group has been such a lifeline for me and for our entire community of members as we all tried to find new ways to cope during uncertain times.”

The group members share everything from photos of their own baking successes to disasters, recipe inspiration and meal planning ideas.

“We have all been there to support and help each other along the way, whether it be to show off our food or to simply smile at some of the funny things we share. We like to laugh, and I think that’s so important for an online community of people to share a common interest and feel like we are a part of something special.”

WTF! launched

Lisa is now embracing her business savvy side and is taking TGSIBO to the next level with the launch of her new business – WTF!

The 45-year-old is keen to reassure her loyal community of followers that the group will remain with all the posts, photos and good-hearted banter to continue under the WTF! name.

We have all been there to support and help each other along the way, whether it be to show off our food or to simply smile at some of the funny things we share. Lisa Munro.

And now there will be an added membership option for those who want a little more from the group to have access to further opportunities to learn and grow their culinary skills.

“WTF! is very much the same as the TGSIBO, but it comes with an added twist in that the members will have a paid option to unlock a variety of added extras.”

Food is so important

Members who will pay a monthly subscription fee will enjoy a host of benefits including a monthly “crème de la crème” promotion when a recipe will be submitted by a guest professional chef – the first of which will be Craig Wilson, head chef and owner of the renowned local fine-dining restaurant Eat on the Green.

Craig said: “Food is such an important part of our daily lives, it is at the heart of everything we do. It brings us together, it sparks conversation and can pick us up when we feel down or release any worries or stress when we feel anxious.

“Over the last year food has become even more important, with extended times at home we have taken the time to cook, share meals with family and learn new skills and what Lisa has created in her Facebook group is amazing.

“Giving people a place to share tips, recipes, ideas and create a community around food is such a wonderful idea. Food is such a universal language and bringing food lovers into one place where they can be inspired and encourage others to try different things is so important. Lisa has established a strong following and I wish her well with the next step on her culinary journey with the launch of WTF! – Well Tasty Food and I’m sure it will be a huge success.”

More from the food and drink team …

Husband and wife serve up authentic German cuisine at Highland-based Cafe Lavender

To-go and delivered cocktails – are they here to stay or a thing of the past?