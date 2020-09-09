Watch: Scottish chef Andrew Radford reveals amazing foraging finds on our hillsides

In this inspiring film, the Timberyard restaurateur shows us how the greenery we pass off as weeds on our walks, can be picked and put to good use in our kitchens.

As an award-winning restaurateur, Andrew Radford knows the value of carefully selecting ingredients.

But along with sourcing high-quality meats and vegetables, Andrew also goes on a weekly forage to gather a whole range of interesting fruits, herbs, and what you or I would commonly refer to as weeds, to use in dishes at his Timberyard restaurant in Edinburgh.

They are lovingly plucked from Scotland’s hillsides and put to good use as sources of both nutrition and flavour.

In the short film above, we follow him on one of his weekly foraging expeditions as he talks us through his pickings, which on just one excursion include, Rosebay willowherb, pineapple chamomile, dead nettles, rowan berries (for cooking), sorrel, brambles and apples.

Filmed and produced by Red Facilities.