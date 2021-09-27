Lifestyle / Food and Drink WATCH: Oatcake World Champions crowned at north-east food and drink festival By Julia Bryce 27/09/2021, 5:00 pm The World’s Oatcake Champions have finally been revealed at a north-east food event. Shetlander Johnnie Wiseman, who now lives in Insch in Aberdeenshire, and Norma Breathet from the outskirts of Ardersier in the Highlands both took home the crown in their respective categories. Johnnie, 79, won the trophy for the traditional category while Norma, 54, claimed the title in the wildcard category. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe