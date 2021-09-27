WATCH: Oatcake World Champions crowned at north-east food and drink festival

The World’s Oatcake Champions have finally been revealed at a north-east food event.

Shetlander Johnnie Wiseman, who now lives in Insch in Aberdeenshire, and Norma Breathet from the outskirts of Ardersier in the Highlands both took home the crown in their respective categories.

Johnnie, 79, won the trophy for the traditional category while Norma, 54, claimed the title in the wildcard category.