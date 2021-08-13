Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Watch: More than 400 children feast on free suppers from north-east chipper

By Julia Bryce
13/08/2021, 5:00 pm

The bosses of a north-east fish and chip shop plated up more than 400 suppers today after handing out free meals to youngsters.

Hundreds of children and their parents and guardian’s queued outside The Carron Fish Bar on Allardice Street in Stonehaven to get in on the action.

Lorraine and Charlie Watson announced on social media earlier in the week that they would be offering complimentary suppers with fish, chicken fillets or sausages to children in a bid to help out parents in the last week of the school summer holidays.

Fergus, 7, and Hamish, 9, ready to tuck into their fish and chips.

People from across the region headed down to the chipper between 11am and 2pm, with many locals getting involved, too.

During lockdown the team at The Carron ran a similar project for six weeks earlier in the year, handing out free meals every Friday in February and March.

Lorraine Watson, co-owner of the venue, said: “As a family-run business it has always been really important for us to give back.

Lorraine Watson during service.

“We knew the struggles that some of the parents were having through lockdown so we did this for six weeks around the holidays.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community and feed the children before they go back to school and hope it is a lasting memory of their summer holidays.

“We had a wee boy come down with his chanter to play a tune to thank us for his food.

“I think we’ve done around 425 suppers.”

A hit with parents

Parents and guardians were delighted to end the holidays on a high with many heading down to the venue with their children to get involved.

One mum, Nicola Martin, who is a regular at the chip shop, said: “It is a brilliant idea and it brings everyone out into the community.

A staff member serving hungry customers.

“The butchers are involved and The Carron are such a big name in the town. It is just a really kind thing to do in this day and age.

“The food is absolutely brilliant and we like to support The Carron at other times of the year – we are regulars here.”

Bernice, 4, showing off her fish and chips.

And another mum added: “I really think it is a great opportunity for the kids to get a free meal.”

Mr Henderson, a dad of two also thought the event was “fantastic”, bringing his children down to enjoy the complimentary suppers.

The queue outside the chip shop was steady for the full four hours.

He said: “I think it is a fantastic idea for a local business to be giving out free kids lunches. It is excellent food anyhow.”

