Video: Try this Instagrammable Whipped Espresso Martini cocktail

Whipped drinks are all the rave on social media just now, so why not try out a whipped cocktail?

Social media has been great for inspiring us to create new dishes and conjure up new cocktails at home.

One trend which is getting a lot of love right now is whipped drinks.

First came the Dalgona coffee, second whipped Nutella, and now cocktails are getting their own makeover with the Whipped Espresso Martini coming onto the scene.

Lucy Morton, spirits and cocktail specialist for Edrington-Beam Suntory, has experimented with the drink, creating her own version of the classic popular cocktail.

Featuring cognac brand Courvoisier, instant coffee, vanilla essence, sugar syrup, milk and sugar, it’s the perfect after-dinner drink.

Follow her recipe below to make your own at home.

Courvoisier Dalgona Martini (Whipped Espresso Martini)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp hot water

50ml milk (dairy/oat/soy/almond)

50ml Courvoisier VSOP

25ml vanilla/caramel/butterscotch syrup, or 12.5ml vanilla essence and 12.5ml sugar syrup

Ice

Method:

Whisk the coffee, sugar and hot water together until light brown and holds stiff peaks. In shaker, add vanilla syrup or essence mix, milk and Courvoisier VSOP, shake up together with ice and strain into a chilled Martini glass. Spoon over the Dalgona mixture and top with coffee or cocoa powder. Enjoy!

If you liked the sound of the Whipped Espresso Martini cocktail, why not try to recreate this tasty Toblerone Martini?