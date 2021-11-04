Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

22 best pictures from the launch event of Under the Hammer in Aberdeen

By Julia Bryce
04/11/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 04/11/2021, 12:04 pm
Under The Hammer launch party, from left Aberdeen FC's Stephen Glass, Scott Brown and Allan Russell. Picture by Kath Flannery

Last night more than 50 people were invited to get a sneak preview of the newly refurbished Under the Hammer in Aberdeen.

The pub, which closed in March last year, was bought by The McGinty’s Group and has seen around £200K invested into it.

Under the Hammer will open to the public tomorrow (Friday November 5) at 5pm with its new, modern look.

While the granite walls remain, some funky new additions like a patterned wallpaper and new booths have been added.

Guests were treated to a range of craft beer and ales, wines, and fizz on its first launch night which saw contractors, friends of the bar and other industry leaders as well as footballers attend.

There was also a range of cocktails with an Under the Hammer twist on the menu for individuals to sample.

Sharing platters and nibbles were served in line with the venues new food offering.

Guests enjoying the night

Michelle Herd and Judith Findlay
Aberdeen Football Club’s Stephen Glass, Scott Brown and Allan Russell.
Jackie Lumsden, Trish Milne and Jaqui Phillips.
Architect Andy Daxter, with directors Allan Henderson and Alan Aitken and marketing manager, Martin Widerlechner.
Fraser Robb and Ham Hardie.
Derek and Fiona McWilliam with Jason and Fiona Laidlaw.
Bill Greenhalgh, Faye McAskill and Dave McAllan.
Leah Franchetti, Fiona Stalker and Bob Bain.
Linda Booth, Michelle Rose and Gill Smith.
Innes Walker and Adrian Watson.
Joan Murray and Fraser Currie.
Guests at the bar.

A sneak preview inside…

The bar area.
Inside Under the Hammer.
Under The Hammer decor.
General manager Tom Rutherford.
Some of the cocktails on offer.
Tom making a drink.
Drinks on their way to the table.
Shaking a cocktail.
Guests enjoying their cocktails.
Some of the light bites on offer.

The venue will be open seven days a week from 4pm to midnight Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am on Fridays, from noon on Saturdays until 1am and then from noon to midnight on Sundays.

