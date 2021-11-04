22 best pictures from the launch event of Under the Hammer in Aberdeen

Last night more than 50 people were invited to get a sneak preview of the newly refurbished Under the Hammer in Aberdeen.

The pub, which closed in March last year, was bought by The McGinty’s Group and has seen around £200K invested into it.

Under the Hammer will open to the public tomorrow (Friday November 5) at 5pm with its new, modern look.

While the granite walls remain, some funky new additions like a patterned wallpaper and new booths have been added.

Guests were treated to a range of craft beer and ales, wines, and fizz on its first launch night which saw contractors, friends of the bar and other industry leaders as well as footballers attend.

There was also a range of cocktails with an Under the Hammer twist on the menu for individuals to sample.

Sharing platters and nibbles were served in line with the venues new food offering.

Guests enjoying the night

A sneak preview inside…

The venue will be open seven days a week from 4pm to midnight Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am on Fridays, from noon on Saturdays until 1am and then from noon to midnight on Sundays.

For more from the food and drink team…