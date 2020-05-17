Two-star Michelin chef Michel Roux Jr gatecrashes north-east food blogger’s Sunday roast

What would you do if Michel Roux Jr popped in to say “hi” during Sunday lunch with friends?
Some of us have had the luxury of dining in Michelin-starred restaurants and have even caught a glimpse of the talented chefs who run and work at the establishment.
But have you ever had one pop in for a quick chat over virtual Sunday lunch?
Potato firm, Albert Bartlett invited three UK-based food bloggers/influencers to host a lock-in cook-off dinner party, and they had to challenge their friends or family to “Do The Albert Bartlett At Home” via Zoom.
The influencers, who included Kitchen with Cumbers, My Fussy Eater and Foodie Quine, plus their guests, were challenged to rustle up Sunday lunch using products from the company and were given recipe inspiration and shopping lists to help.
Claire Jessiman from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire who runs Scottish food blog Foodie Quine called on friends, and her family, to get stuck into the challenge.
As a surprise, the company invited Albert Bartlett brand ambassador and Michelin-starred chef, Michel Roux Jr to join the party and record the reactions.
Taking part in three parties throughout the day, he chatted with the participants, scored their meals on a scale of one to 10 and gave them tips for where their meals could have been improved.
Michel Roux Jr said: “Joining a virtual lock-in cook off was so much fun, the enthusiasm was palpable, and I definitely had food envy.”
As well as judging their food, Michel also marked them for their table dressing and the presentation of the dish, and then asked them to take a bite to describe the aroma, taste and texture.
Not quite sure how I’ve managed not to break the embargo for over a week but last Sunday I hosted a dinner party with a difference – with one of the guests being none other than @michel_roux_jr 🤩 In addition to the Michelin starred chef, my socially distanced guests were fellow Aberdeenshire foodies Kerry of @documenting_my_dinner Nikki of @nikkieatstheworld Paul of @tallpaulsfoodlife The other two hosts were Ciara at @myfussyeater and Joe at @kitchenwithcumbers We all cooked up a Sunday Roast accompanied by @albert_bartlett potatoes and sat down together via Zoom where we were we were somewhat starstruck to have Michel join us and judge our efforts 🙈 🔥 My son @kylejessiman31 was on BBQ duty, daughter @ionajessiman on the Roasties, me on the Domino Dauphinoise and Foodie Loon was chief vegetable peeler and washer up! Between us we cooked 🥔 Roast Albert Bartlett Rooster Potatoes 🥔🧄 Domino Dauphinoise Albert Bartlett Potatoes with @angusandoink Garlic Butter Seasoning 🐄🥩 @staffordsproduce 28 day aged, grass fed Belted Galloway Rib Roast (GIFT) cooked with indirect heat on the BBQ monitored by @meatergram (GIFT) 🥃 Whisky Neeps 🥕🍯 Parsnips and Carrots roasted in @cullisse Highland Rapeseed Oil with a @cove_honey_bees honey glaze 🏆 Our worthy winner as judged by Michel was Paul who scored a perfect 10. Joint second place for the rest of us with none too shabby 9's 🏅🏅🏅 Paul cooked a roast pork loin from @meetthemeatcovebay rolled and stuffed with a filling of @piggerysmokery nduja, grated apple, toasted fennel seeds, brunoise celery and breadcrumbs. Roast potatoes, hasslebacks with an nduja and fennel crumb and an apple sauce with star anise. 10/10 #lockincookoff #michelrouxjr #dothealbertbartlett #roastpotatoes #sundayroast #covidcooking #virtualcookoff #potatoes #aberdeenblogger #eatlocal #abzchat #stathome #cookoff
Each guest was judged on presentation, taste and effort and given a final mark out of 10 by Michel, before he announced the winner – each of whom scored a perfect 10.
Paul Morrison was the winner of Claire’s Sunday roast virtual party, winning with his roast loin of pork and hassleback potatoes with nduja and fennel crumb.
He said: “I cooked a roast pork loin with perfect roast potatoes cooked in goose fat. I also did my version of hasslebacks with an nduja and fennel crumb and an apple sauce cooked out with star anise, and a little sugar and apple cider vinegar. I used Albert Bartlett Apache potatoes and sliced lots of incisions using two wooden spoons to ensure not to go right through.
Absolutely delighted to share some more details of last week's virtual cook off we were lucky to be invited by @foodiequine alongside @nikkieatstheworld and @documenting_my_dinner to take part in a virtual cook off/Sunday roast. Some amazing food cooked by everyone and what a great way to spend the Sunday afternoon. Laptops and home office cleared from the dining room table and some great company. I used amazing pork from @meetthemeatcovebay and stuffed it with @piggerysmokery nduja(possibly my fav ingredient ever) So we all had to cook the perfect roasters and our own potato recipe. I partners mine with a nduja and fennel crumbed hassleback to be given a 10/10 from the special guest judge(OMG!! MRJr!!!) #dothealbertbartlett #virtualcookoff #michelroux #michelrouxjr #hasslebackpotatoes #hasslebacks #albertbartlett #nduja #fennel #fennelseeds #aberdeen #aberdeenfoodie #foodblogger @blokknives @albert_bartlett
“I was absolutely star struck to meet Michel as he is one of my food heroes. This is certainly something I won’t forget for a long time! And, he has convinced me to try a potato pizza the next time I cook pizzas!”
Host Claire and her other guests came joint second place with scores of nine all around.
She said: “We cooked perfect roast potatoes, domino dauphinoise, 28-day aged grass-fed belted Galloway beef, cooked with indirect heat on the BBQ, and parsnips and carrots with honey glaze.
“My son was on the BBQ, daughter on the roasties, me on the domino dauphinoise and my husband was chief vegetable peeler and washer upper! It was a really nice thing to do via Zoom to beat the monotony of lockdown and having Michel join us was the icing on the cake of a fantastic socially-distanced Sunday lunch with friends.”
