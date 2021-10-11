Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

These two Elgin restaurants only yards apart are north-east’s only nominees for Asian Curry Awards

By David Mackay
11/10/2021, 1:49 pm Updated: 11/10/2021, 3:01 pm
Nine Scottish restaurants have been nominated. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Two of the nine Scottish finalists announced for the UK’s Asian Curry Awards are from Elgin.

Spice Tandoori and Panache, which are only yards apart, are the only restaurants from the north and north-east to make the longlist for the national prize.

Both of the Moray eateries have established a track-record in competitions in recent years.

Spice Tandoori on Moss Street was named as Scotland’s best Indian restaurant at last year’s Asian Curry Awards.

Meanwhile, Panache on South Street was crowned the best in the north at last year’s Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland awards for the second year running.

Hot competition to be UK’s best curry house

The longlist for the Asian Curry Awards was announced to coincide with the end of National Curry Week.

Nominees will now be whittled down by an online public vote before visiting judges take on the arduous task of sampling the food to choose the best.

Spice Tandoori is aiming to retain the award it won last year. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 21.

The categories have been opened to all Asian and Oriental cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, Korean, Thai and others.

Yawar Khan, chairman of organisers Asian Catering Federation, said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.

“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience, innovation in the face of such adversity.”

In full: Scottish nominees for Asian Curry Awards

  • Spice Tandoori, Elgin
  • Ignite Restaurant, Edinburgh
  • Charcoals Restaurant, Glasgow
  • The Royal Bengal, Dunfermline
  • Multan Tandoori, Paisley
  • Sanam Tandoori, Falkirk
  • Mother India’s Café, Edinburgh
  • Mushtaqs Restaurant, Hamilton
  • Panache Restaurant, Elgin