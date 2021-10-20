Series of chef residencies sees top UK talent host supper clubs at popular north-east staycation venue

Four top chefs will descend upon the north-east to cook up a storm at their respective supper clubs with a leading staycation venue.

Cancer Research scientist turned cook, Pippa Middlehurst, co-author of New York Times best-seller Flavour, Izta Belfrage, Whyte Rushen, formerly of Kerridge’s Bar and Grill and trained restaurant chef turned food and travel photographer, Joe Woodhouse, will host events at Glen Dye Cottages and Cabins this November and December.

The venue, which is set on the banks of the River Dye and is hidden in a 15,000-acre private estate, has fast become one of the UK’s most in-demand staycation spots.

As a result, the owners have invited a number of leading chefs to the premises to cook over fire while showcasing local produce from numerous small, independent food and drink businesses.

They have also challenged the chefs to forage for seasonal ingredients and find new perspectives on their food.

Each chef will host their own supper club and food demonstration in The Byre and Garden Camp.

The two-hour food demonstration kicks off at 2pm and the supper club will begin at 7.30pm until 10.30pm. Between the events, guests are invited to explore the estate, gather around the campfire or go for a swim.

Customers can book the food demonstration and supper club individually, or as a package. Attending both costs £80, while separately the demo and dining event are priced at £45 each.

The chefs

Pippa Middlehurst is the first chef to arrive at the venue. She is best known for her noodle-based dishes and has been learning about east and south-east Asian cookery for more than 15 years.

Her event will take place on November 18 and November 20, while Whyte Rushen, who boasts a Michelin starred background, will welcome guests to his events on November 25 and November 27.

Ixta Belfrage, who was named one of the most influential women in food by Code Hospitality will host on December 2 and December 3, and Joe Woodhouse, who has been vegetarian since he was 10 years old, will close the residency on December 9 and December 11.

There are only around 40 places per session, so bookings will be on a first come, first served basis.

Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages launched in 2018 after a 25 year renovation project by the current owners, who are the seventh generation of the family to own it.

For more information and to book, visit Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages online. Events are free for guests staying at the venue during these times.

