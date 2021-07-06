Top 4 experiences for any chocoholic to have this World Chocolate Day in the north and north-east

There’s more to chocolate than just eating it – here are some experiences in the north and north-east, that you should book now.

I don’t know about you but tomorrow is the only day that’s circled on my calendar this year – World Chocolate Day.

Any chocoholic will be well versed in what makes chocolate good, or who the best producers (if there are any better than the others) in their area, but immersing yourself in a chocolate-inspired experience is on a completely different level to just eating them.

So take a look at some of the experiences below for all the chocolate lovers out there, which we recommend booking up in celebration of our mutual appreciation of the sweet stuff.

Take part in a chocolate making workshop

What’s second best to eating chocolate? Making it, of course! That’s why signing up to one of Cocoa Ooze’s workshops should be on your to-do list this World Chocolate Day.

Participants will learn how to make delicious truffles and chocolate bars and how to experiment with flavours, too.

Lasting two hours at £38.50 per person, there are spaces left on upcoming workshops in July, August and September that are perfect for any chocoholic.

Rumour has it, you’ll get to take home lots of chocolate too! Find out more and book here.

Provider: Cocoa Ooze, Aberdeen

Chocolate with a side of high tea

If you like a high tea then you’ll enjoy this experience in Wick – former head chef at Castle of Mey, Mandy then went on to open her own chocolate company. Now, she offers up the chance for members of the public to take part in her popular workshops.

There are two different workshops to participate in – the Early Bird lasts one and a half hours and is £25 per person, while the Full Workshop lasts three hours and is £55 per person but also includes the chance to make a hollow chocolate figure.

High teas can be enjoyed in the shop too for £20 per person, offering up gourmet desserts, scones and chocolate tea.

For more information, visit www.coco-chocolatier.uk.

Provider: CoCo Chocolatier, Caithness

Immerse yourself in a world of chocolate

If you are someone who plans your day around what kind of chocolate you’re going to eat and when, then you might want to plan a trip to the cafe at the Oban Chocolate Company.

From an array of hot chocolates, which include their homemade marshmallows, ice cream milkshakes, fondue, and warm waffles with chocolate sauce, there is so much to indulge in.

Another feature allows you to peek through a window to see the chocolate being freshly made in the factory at certain times of the day. There is also a shop onsite that allows you to purchase some of the delicious homemade treats for yourself.

It really is every chocoholic’s dream.

To find out more and to see the opening times visit obanchocolate.co.uk

Provider: Oban Chocolate Company, Oban

Try a slice of the Highlands

Chocolatier, Finlay Macdonald, founded Chocolates of Glenshiel when he was just 16, and we are so glad he did as they are just delicious.

If you haven’t tried them yet then can you really call yourself a chocolate fan? In Finlay’s chocolate cabin in Glenshiel, visitors can try some samples before taking home their favourites.

But if you’re unable to venture out that far, or you want to enjoy the experience at home, we recommend ordering some of the chocolates that take your fancy and listening along to the tasting recordings by Finlay himself.

The recordings can be found here for each of the signature chocolate flavours.

Provider: Chocolates of Glenshiel, Glenshiel

