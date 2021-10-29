Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

This ghoulishly good toffee apple cocktail recipe is perfect for Halloween

By Julia Bryce
29/10/2021, 5:00 pm
The toffee apple cocktail.

Who needs to get their hair wet while dunking for apples when you can whet your appetite with this delicious toffee apple cocktail?

Forget filling a bucket with cold water and bobbing for apples this weekend as this take on a Halloween sweet treat is a great way for adults to get involved in the festivities, too.

The cocktail features seasonal apples and is really easy to make.

Created by the team at The Gin Bothy in Forfar, their Gunshot Gin is best to use when making this drink as it is packed with spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices. However, if you have a spicier gin in the cupboard at home, then this should work just as well.

The pressed apple juice adds a fresh and sweet contrast to the deep spices which can be found in the gin.

To finish the cocktail off, all you have to do is dust it with some cinnamon which will really help bring out the flavours.

The toffee sauce rim will also really add to the sweetness of this drink and it is totally up to you how little or how much you use on it – although don’t be afraid to be heavy-handed to create that drip look which is very fitting for Halloween.

Bothy toffee apple

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 25ml Gin Bothy Gunshot Gin
  • Toffee sauce
  • Fresh apple juice, to top up
  • Apples and cinnamon to garnish

Method

  1. Dip the rim of your glass in your favourite toffee sauce.
  2. Add a measure of the Gunshot Gin into the glass.
  3. Top it up with fresh apple juice.
  4. Garnish with apples and sprinkle with cinnamon.

For more cocktail recipes try…