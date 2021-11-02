What to order from The Tippling House’s five-course tasting menu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

There’s something I love about a speakeasy. This quaint, dark bar hidden away on the street in plain sight.

The Tippling House is a great example of that, albeit its street presence is a little more obvious than traditional speakeasies.

But it’s not just the drinks you should get excited about when visiting the venue just now, as during Aberdeen Restaurant Week it is serving up a five-course tasting menu which has been constructed by head chef, Stuart Galloway.

The menu is priced at £27.50 per head (or £20 for the smaller option of two and a half courses) and features a choice of three starters, mains and desserts, as well as an intermediate and refresher course.

To kick the tasting off we were treated to the venue’s take on an amuse bouche – an amuse booze – which was their ‘tot’ of the day. It had a red grape taste to it, was incredibly sweet, slightly fizzy and was served in a short tasting glass.

I managed to bag two as a my dining partner for the night was driving. Instead, he ordered a Diet Coke and I requested a Melon Rouge.

Our server Joe explained that the kitchen would keep things moving throughout the night and was happy to provide any drinks recommendations. It was his reassuring nod of approval that resulted in my order.

What I loved about this cocktail is how extravagant it was.

It had flavoured bubbles – which wouldn’t look out of place in a bubble bath – carefully placed on top and was a berry red which popped against the cooler green and beige hues of the venue’s interior.

The food

We’d ventured away from the veggie starter and had the smoked mackerel and the confit duck leg.

The mackerel was very pungent and the capers were packed with sharp flavour.

The crispy white additions to the dish didn’t boast much in the sense of flavour, however, added a real crunch into the mix. With black olives and tomato also included, there was a real taste adventure underway.

As for the duck, the meat was tender and had been shredded. The sauce was sweeter and tasted like barbecue sauce and Chinese spice had marred and had a child.

Within the spelt was cubed pieces of soft celeriac and the pickled walnuts had been crushed small and were mixed throughout with a sprouting of watercress or two on top.

A roast cauliflower and hazelnut veloute was served as the intermediate and had been sprinkled with crushed hazelnuts on top.

It was delicious all while not being too filling.

My date loved the mix of crunchy and smooth and we both could easily have licked the bowl clean.

When we moved onto mains it was venison and hake which had prevailed.

The venison haunch was cut into four slices with a mix of medium to rare pieces featuring. It was sitting on top of the potato espuma which was creamy and thick.

The juicy Jerusalem artichoke mushrooms were on the side, as was the roasted salsify and baby beetroot.

My roast hake with haricot beans was very different.

The tomatoes used made the dish a little watery at the bottom, however the hake was booked beautifully.

The beans were so soft and there was six small clams thrown into the mix as well.

Chunky pieces of chorizo were scattered throughout and a real highlight for me after uncovering them under the fish. A sprinkling of microgreens finished it off.

A palate cleanser in the form of a small fruit salad was presented shortly after.

It had tiny pieces of chopped kiwi, melon and mango. Although it provided a sugar high, it was incredibly more-ish and refreshing all at the same time.

Last but not least was dessert. Chocolate orange tart for me and the lemon posset for my other half.

The thin half chocolate orange semicircle was more like a cake than a tart and the cake-like layer was moist and very fragrant. The mulled berries on the side consisted of blueberries and raspberries

As for the lemon posset, it was served with a lemon and thyme muffin in the middle which was light and fluffy. The posset itself had a sharp yet sweet flavour and was topped with fresh raspberries.

The verdict

If you’re looking for a bargain which offers something a little different to the usual two or three-course meal then The Tippling House’s tasting menu is a must.

While the menu may be limited, there food was great and the value for money is definitely up there with some of the best deals available during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Do be sure to check out the cocktail menu to really indulge in the experience.

Price: £27 per head

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Five-course tasting menu.

Please note that the kitchen is closed this Saturday (November 6).

For more on Aberdeen Restaurant Week…