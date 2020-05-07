Throwback Thursday: Coronation chicken that’s fit for a queen and dates back to the 50s

Each week Julia Bryce uncovers previously popular dishes in our Throwback Thursday series and offers both a classic recipe and a modern twist.

Created for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, coronation chicken is one dish which has graced the tables of many homes throughout the past 60 years.

Credited to principals of the Le Cordon Bleu Cookery School in London, English food writer and renowned florist, Constance Spry, and chef, Rosemary Hume, the dish was specifically created for and served to the Queen at her Coronation luncheon in January 1953.

It was served to 350 people in the Great Hall of Westminster School.

Potentially inspired by jubilee chicken, a dish developed for George V’s Silver Jubilee which features chicken, mayonnaise and curry, the history around coronation chicken is very regal.

The bright yellow delicacy which usually incorporates chicken flavoured with a curry paste or powder, can also boast a range of herbs and spices nowadays including flaked almonds, raisins, and creme fraiche.

The recipe was originally known as “Poulet Reine Elizabeth” as this is what it was referred as on the menu at the Coronation luncheon.

According to Le Cordon Bleu London, the dish is described as “chicken, boned and coated in curry cream sauce, with, one end of each dish, a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and pimentos”.

As well as a recipe based on the original version from The Constance Spry Cookery Book by Rosemary Hume and Constance Spry, we’ve also shared a few coronation chicken-inspired dishes which are much more common.

Coronation Chicken – (Based on the original 1953 recipe from The Constance Spry Cookery Book by Rosemary Hume and Constance Spry)

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients:

2 young roasting chickens

water and a little wine

1 carrot

1 bouquet garni

Salt and 3-4 peppercorns

For the cream of curry sauce:

1 tbsp oil

50g onion, finely chopped

1 dessert spoon curry powder

1 tsp tomato puree

1 wine glass of red wine

¾ wineglass water

A bay leaf

Salt, sugar, and pepper, to season/to taste

A slice or two of lemon and a squeeze of lemon juice

1-2 tbsp apricot puree

450ml mayonnaise

2-3 tbsp lightly whipped cream

Method:

Poach two young roasting chickens with carrot, bouquet garni, salt and peppercorns in water and a little wine, as well as enough barely to cover, for about 40 minutes or until tender. Allow to cool in the liquid. Joint the birds, removing the bones with care. Heat the oil, add the onion and cook for three to four minutes, then add the curry powder and cook again for one to two minutes. Add the tomato purée, wine, water and a bay leaf and bring it to the boil. Add in the salt, sugar to taste, pepper, and the lemon and lemon juice. Simmer with the pan uncovered for five to 10 minutes. Strain and cool. Add the mayonnaise with the apricot purée in stages and add a little more lemon juice if needed. Mix in the whipped cream. Coat the chicken in the sauce and mix with a little extra cream and seasoning.

Rice salad to serve:

The salad featured rice, peas, diced raw cucumber and finely chopped mixed herbs, all mixed in a well-seasoned French dressing.

Recipes with a twist

Coronation Chicken Pies

(Serves 12)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tbsp medium curry powder

3 tbsp mango chutney

140g cooked chicken breast, diced into chunks

140g soured cream

Knob of butter

500g pack shortcrust pastry

Flour, for dusting

1 egg, beaten

Method:

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onion until it is soft. Stir in the curry powder and cook for a minute or two. Place the seasoned onion into a mixing bowl, stirring in mango chutney, chicken and soured cream. Season to your taste. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Cut 24 strips of baking parchment to the width of the base of your muffin tin and grease one side with some butter to help them stay in place. Criss-cross two into each hole of a 12-hole muffin tin so the edges of the strips stick out – this will help you easily remove the pies once cooked. Roll out three quarters of the pastry thinly on a lightly-floured surface. Stamp out 12 circles big enough to line the holes generously, with a little pastry overhang at the top for sealing. Divide the chicken filling between the pies and roll out the remaining pastry and cut 12 lids. Put the pastry lid on top of each pie and press the edges together to seal it. Roll any excess pastry to make a lipped-edge. Brush the top of each pie with beaten egg and poke a fork in each. This will help let out steam when the pies are cooking. Bake in the oven 20-25 minutes, or until golden and cooked through.

Curried Potato Salad

Ingredients:

1kg salad potatoes, (Charlotte, Baby Geom or Maris Peer – cut in half if large)

1 tbsp sunflower oil

A bunch of spring onion, chopped

200g tub low-fat natural yoghurt

1 tsp black mustard seed, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp Madras curry paste

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 onion, sliced

Paprika, to taste/garnish

Method:

Bring a large pan of water (salted) to the boil. Add the potatoes and bring back up to the boil. Cook for around 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Drain and leave to cool for around 10 minutes. Slice the white bulb ends of the spring onion – reserve the green stems. Heat the oil in a deep saucepan. Add the mustard seeds and cook until they start to jump and pop. Add the chopped spring onion and curry paste and cook for two to three minutes. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and add in the yoghurt and mayonnaise, stirring it with plenty of salt and ground black pepper. Remove the skins of the potatoes to ensure the sauce covers them better. Chop the green spring onion stems and add to the dressing along with the potatoes and onion, mixing everything together. Sprinkle some paprika on top. Serve immediately or cover the bowl with cling film and place in the fridge for later. Be sure to bring the potato salad back to room temperature before serving.

Coronation Chicken with Mango and Lime Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

100g natural yoghurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbsp mild curry powder

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 lime cut in half – one half juiced and the other cut into wedges for garnish

4 chicken breasts, cut into small chunks

6 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp mango chutney

¼ tsp chilli powder

Coriander, chopped

Method: